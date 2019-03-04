Zoie Hartman Rocks 200 back/200 breast double at Carlsbad Sectionals

2019 CARLSBAD SECTIONALS

February 28th-March 3rd, 2019

Carlsbad, California

25y (SCY)

The fourth and final day of the 2019 Carlsbad Sectionals featured finals for the women’s and men’s 100 free, 200 back, and 200 breast.

UCLA grad Linnea Mack, 23, kicked off the night with a win in the 100 free, splitting 23.13/25.36 to go 48.64. Brea Aquatics’ Samantha Pearson sook second in 48.95, and Cal commit Ayla Spitz was third in 49.01. 24-year-old Alex Gray, an Alabama alum, was the only man under :45 Sunday, winning in 44.85. Indiana commit Christian Bathurst took second in 45.01, and Northwestern commit Benjamin Forbes was third in 45.34.

Stanford commit Alexandra Crisera won the 200 back by a wide margin, touching in 1:55.09 (27.10/28.58/29.26/30.15). Over two seconds behind her was Crow Canyon’s Zoie Hartman in 1:57.07. Ayla Spitz, fresh off the 100 free, took third in 1:57.14. Fellow Cal commit Colby Mefford won the men’s race by over a second, splitting 24.93/27.25/27.69/27.10 for a 1:46.97. In second was Alto’s Jonathan Affeld in 1:48.10, and just behind Crow Canyon’s Allen Dempster in 1:48.47.

Shortly after her second-place finish in the 200 back, Crow Canyon’s Zoie Hartmann won the 200 breast in 2:09.98 (29.70/33.61/33.50/22.17). 31-year-old Danielle Herrmann touched second in 2:11.50, and 16-year-old Ana Adame third in 2:16.20. Sixteen-year-old Jassen Yep topped the men’s race in 1:57.42 (26.59/29.77/30.22/30.84). Just .03 behind was the Sierra Marlins’ Ben Dillard in 1:45.45. Taking third and rounding out the sub-2 contwas Alabama postgrad Pavel Romanov in 1:59.70