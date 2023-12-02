Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chase Kalisz on ASU Fall Training: “I was down in the grave for a while”

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
    • Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
    • Finals: 6 PM (ET)
ASU post-grad and Olympic champion Chase Kalisz took a decisive win in the 400 IM in Greensboro last night, besting the field by 3 seconds with a 4:10.42. Kalisz has been putting in a ton of aerobic work this fall, which isn’t the easiest for the near 30-year-old when training with spry 20-somethings.

Johnson Swim school
43 minutes ago

Great job. I don’t know you but follow Your career. Keep climbing you can make it with Bob.

Swammer
45 minutes ago

Chase is a class act. Great leader for Team USA.

