Charlotte Crush Breaks Her Own U.S. 13-14 NAG With 50.44 100 Back At Southern Premier

2023 SPEEDO SOUTHERN PREMIER

March 3-6, 2023

Centennial Sportsplex, Nashville, TN

SCY (25 yards)

14-year-old Charlotte Crush of Lakeside Swim Team has broken yet another National Age group record at the 2023 Speedo Southern Premier meet. This time, she swam a 50.44 in the 100 back during Sunday’s finals session, taking a significant amount off her U.S. 13-14 girls’ NAG time of 51.00 set this morning in prelims to become the youngest female swimmer to break the 51-point barrier.

Crush, who will be turning 15 in a few weeks, would also rank #2 all-time in the 15-16 age group behind Olympian Claire Curzan, who holds the 15-16 NAG with a time of 50.04.

All-Time Top Performers, Girls 100 Yard Back, U.S. 13-14 Age Group:

Charlotte Crush — 50.44 (2023) Levenia Sim — 51.03 (2021) Regan Smith — 51.09 (2016) Claire Curzan — 51.23 (2019) Alex Walsh — 51.62 (2015)

In less than a year, Crush has broken the 13-14 NAG in the 100 back a total of three times. She first broke Levenia Sim’s old record time by 0.02 seconds to go 51.03 at Winter Juniors, before resetting her own record twice at Souther Premier.

Compared to prelims, Crush made significant improvements on both ends of her race, taking her swim out 0.35 seconds faster and coming home 0.21 seconds faster.

Charlotte Crush Splits Comparison, Prelims vs. Finals:

Charlotte Crush, Southern Premier Finals (new NAG) Charlotte Crush, Southern Premier Prelims (old NAG) 50y 24.37 24.72 100y 26.07 26.28 Total 50.44 51.00

Earlier on Friday, Crush also broke the 13-14 NAG in the 200 back, swimming a 1:50.95 to break Missy Franklin‘s old mark of 1:51.07 set over a decade ago. She also swam personal best times in the 200 free (1:47.58), 200 fly (1:57.67), and 200 IM 1:59.69).