WATCH: Summer McIntosh Reacts to Her 200 IM World Jr Record

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Summer McIntosh had a heck of a meet in Ft Lauderdale, breaking world junior records in the 200 Fly, 200 Free, and finally 200 IM. The 17-year-old Canadian isn’t focusing on records and didn’t expect too much heading into this meet, happy with the fact that she’s going best times. She also comments on world records in her primary events, noting that if she could break any world record, it would be the 200 fly.