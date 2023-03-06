Ava Schlageter Sends Commitment to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ava Schlageter of Joliet, Illinois has announced her commitment to University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee beginning in the fall of 2023. Schlageter is a senior at Joliet Catholic Academy and recently competed at the 2022 Illinois Swimming and Diving High School Sectional Meet in November, where she finished 9th in the 50 freestyle (25.91) and 7th in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.02).

“I am extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee! First off, I would like to thank God for helping me accomplish my dream. I also want to thank my friends, family, Coach Brian, Coach Caitlyn, Coach Mike, and all my teammates that pushed me throughout the years! I would also like to thank Coach Alex and Coach Kyle for giving me this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to be a panther!!! #unitedweroar”

Schlageter swims year round for Academy Bullets Swim Club where she specializes in breaststroke. She competed at a midseason invitational (OLY Winter Invite) December 1-4 in Indianapolis. Schlageter competed in a wide range of events, racing all four strokes throughout the weekend. Her highest placing of the meet was in the 200 yard breaststroke, where she finished 28th in prelims with a time of 2:32.69. She also placed 34th in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:09.79).

At the 2021 Speedo Sectionals in Des Moines, Iowa, Schlageter posted a 1:06.95 in the 100 breaststroke to place 14th, only 0.1 seconds from her personal best. That same weekend she placed 14th in the 200 yard breaststroke, taking home a new best time of 2:25.13.

Top SCY times:

50 breast: 31.08

100 breast: 1:06.84

200 breast: 2:25.13

100 fly: 1:00.48

200 IM: 2:12.96

Schlageter will join the Panthers’ class of 2027 alongside Bella Sponseller, Noelle Bryan, Audrey Dixon, and Grace Brehm. With the Panthers graduating senior breaststrokers Makaila Scheiblein (1:04/2:18) and Angela Kordik (1:06/2:27), incoming breaststroke specialists Schlageter and Brehm, along with breaststroke and IM specialist Sponseller, are set to lead the way for the Panthers’ breaststroke next season.

Schlageter would have had one scoring swim in last season’s Horizon League Championships (UWM’s conference championship meet) in the 200 breaststroke, with her best time in the event placing her 14th overall. Her 100 breaststroke best time of 1:06.84 would have placed 18th at the same meet, putting her just out of scoring range in that event.

