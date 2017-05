Championnats de France Elite 2017 : Anna Santamans, Geoffroy Mathieu seront à Budapest

Coleman’s Carpool: Michael Chadwick going home to Charlotte (Video) Michael Chadwick was kind enough to take a ride with Coleman the day he was getting ready to leave Columbia, MO. for the summer to return to his hometown of Charlotte

Top Potential Candidates For the Arizona Head Coaching Job After the surprising retirement of longtime coach Rick DeMont, the University of Arizona has a head coaching opening, one of the more high-profile job openings in recent memory in college swimming. Though we don’t know exactly what the Arizona athletic department is thinking, here’s a look at some of the top potential candidates for the job.

Video: The Best Goggles In The World! We are lucky to be in a sport where all we need is a suit and a pair of goggles to compete.

Santamans Clocks World’s #12 50 Free in Day 1 Prelims of French Nats International veterans Jeremy Stravius and Mehdy Metella race to the top 2 spots in the men’s 50 fly, as the swimmers were separate by hundredths.