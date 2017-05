2017 US Open Water National Championship Ke Sabhi Race Video

2017 U.S. OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 19-21,2017

May 19 – OW Nationals 10 KM

May 20 – Junior Nationals 5 KM

May 21 – OW Nationals 5 KM

Castaic Lake, CA

Meet Info (OW Nationals)

Meet Info (JR Nationals)

Men’s Open Water 5 KM

Click HERE for the Men’s 5k Review.

Click HERE for the Men’s 5k Results.



Men’s Open Water 10 KM

Click HERE for the Men’s 10k Review.

Click HERE for the Men’s 10k Results.



Men’s Junior Open Water 5 KM

Click HERE for the Men’s Junior 5k Results.



Women’s Open Water 10 KM

Click HERE for the Women’s 10k Review.

Click HERE for the Women’s 10k Results.



Women’s Junior Open Water 5 KM

Click HERE for Junior Women’s 5k Results.



Women’s Open Water 5 KM

Click HERE for the Women’s 5k Review.

Click HERE for the Women’s 5k Results.

