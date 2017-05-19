Wilimovsky Cruises To Win In Men’s 10K At Open Water Nationals

2017 U.S. OPEN WATER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 19-21, 2017

May 19 – OW Nationals 10 KM

May 20 – Junior Nationals 5 KM

May 21 – OW Nationals 5 KM

Castaic Lake, CA

Meet Info (OW Nationals)

Meet Info (JR Nationals)

Start Lists

After hanging back in the pack early on in the race, 2015 World Champion and 2016 Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky made a decisive move on the field in the later stages to come away with a win in the men’s 10K to kick-off the 2017 Open Water Nationals.

Wilimovsky, who represented the U.S. both in open water and in the pool at last summer’s Olympic Games, made his move about an hour and fifteen minutes into the race. He started opening up a gap, and went onto to sail to victory in a time of 1:57:45.61.

Post-race Wilimovsky discussed his race plan, talking about how he planned to hang in the pack for the first bit and then build into the final two laps.

“It was a fun race. It was a little cold at the beginning, but I just tried to stay relaxed and swim within the pack the first couple of laps and then build into it and be quick the last two laps and into the finish. I was confident in my pace and that I would be able to finish pretty strong and pull away at the end. I’m just excited to make the team again – make Team USA – and I’ll get back in the pool Monday full training and put in some solid work before Budapest.” Quote courtesy of USA Swimming.

Late in the race Chip Peterson held a small gap over the pack in the fight for the second spot, but he was eventually caught and a group of five were all together coming into the finish.

At the touch it was Brendan Casey claiming 2nd in 1:58:37.38, just ahead of Australia’s Simon Huitenga (1:58:38.74) and 2012 Olympian Andrew Gemmell (1:58:38.82) of Nation’s Capital. Wilimovsky and Casey will represent the U.S. this summer in the men’s 10K. Casey is swimming unattached, representing the University of Virginia.

Peterson pulled in for 5th in a time of 1:58:41.46, followed by Simon Lamar and the Canadian duo of Richard Weinberger and Philippe Guertin in 6th, 7th and 8th.

Great Britain, who is using this competition as a Worlds qualifier, had the 9th and 10th finishers in Caleb Hughes and Toby Robinson. That will automatically earn Hughes a berth at the World Championships. A second swimmer can be named at the discretion of the British coach. That’s where things get interesting, as Jack Burnell, who was disqualified in Rio after a physical altercation causing him to lose the bronze medal, was disqualified again here today. The ruling today was intentional kicking.

Taylor Abbott and True Sweetser, both of whom held the lead for a large portion of the race, finished back in 12th and 15th respectively.

