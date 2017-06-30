Justin Ress: “I swam distance in high school” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Justin Ress: “It’s crazy, I’ve actually always wanted to be a sprinter, but I swam distance in high school, distance my first year in college. My coaches put me in the mid-distance group my sophomore year, and then I had a good 50 freestyle so they put me in the sprint group this summer and I’ve loved it so far. I’m still star struck from all of these big names in that heat.”

MEN’S 50 BACK FINALS

American Record: Randall Bal, 24.33. 2008

U.S. Open Record: Junya Koga, 24.36, 2015

LC National Meet Record: David Plummer , 24.52, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 25.29

NC State’s Justin Ress had that big swim many believed he could have, knocking about half a second off his best time to win the men’s 50 back in 24.41 and qualify for the World Championships. Ress breaks David Plummer‘s meet record of 24.52 from 2013, and moves past China’s Xu Jiayu (24.42) for #1 in the world this year.

Out in lane 1, Ryan Murphy gave it everything he had and appeared to be leading early, but was passed by Ress and takes 2nd in 24.64. Matt Grevers was right there for 3rd in 24.67, lowering his prelim time.

John Shebat (24.88) and Taylor Dale (24.93) also had big swims to crack the 25-second barrier in 4th and 5th. Indiana’s Bob Glover took the B-final in 25.20, and Bryce Mefford won the C-final in 25.93.