7th Seed Smiddy Scratches 100 Back On Day 4 In Indianapolis

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
- Friday Prelims Heat Sheet
There are a total of four top-16 seeded scratches for day 4 prelims in Indianapolis, as the U.S. World Championship Trials heads into its penultimate day.
The top seeded scratch comes from Michigan’s Clara Smiddy, who has opted out of the women’s 100 back after being seeded 7th. Smiddy qualified for the 200 back B-final on Wednesday, finishing 16th, but was a no-show yesterday in the 50 back prelims.
Other top-16 scratches came from Erica Sullivan in the women’s 400 free, Patrick Mulcare in the men’s 100 back, and Blair Bish in the men’s 100 breast. There’s been no report about what’s going on with Mulcare, but he finished about 14 seconds over his best time in the 200 back. Bish was also a scratch in the 50 breast yesterday and was a no-show in the 200 on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at all scratches for day 4 prelims from top-50 seeds:
- Erica Sullivan, Women’s 400 free, 11th seed
- Brad Gonzales, Men’s 400 free, 41st seed
- Parks Jones, Men’s 400 free, 42nd seed
- Carolyn McCann, Women’s 100 breast, 48th seed
- Blair Bish, Men’s 100 breast, 16th seed
- Clara Smiddy, Women’s 100 back, 7th seed
- Autumn Haebig, Women’s 100 back, 25th seed
- Patrick Mulcare, Men’s 100 back, 12th seed
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!