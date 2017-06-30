7th Seed Smiddy Scratches 100 Back On Day 4 In Indianapolis

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

There are a total of four top-16 seeded scratches for day 4 prelims in Indianapolis, as the U.S. World Championship Trials heads into its penultimate day.

The top seeded scratch comes from Michigan’s Clara Smiddy, who has opted out of the women’s 100 back after being seeded 7th. Smiddy qualified for the 200 back B-final on Wednesday, finishing 16th, but was a no-show yesterday in the 50 back prelims.

Other top-16 scratches came from Erica Sullivan in the women’s 400 free, Patrick Mulcare in the men’s 100 back, and Blair Bish in the men’s 100 breast. There’s been no report about what’s going on with Mulcare, but he finished about 14 seconds over his best time in the 200 back. Bish was also a scratch in the 50 breast yesterday and was a no-show in the 200 on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at all scratches for day 4 prelims from top-50 seeds: