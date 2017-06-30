Sarah Gibson Has Created the Best Stat of the 2017 U.S. Nationals

Swimming is a sport built around numbers. Statistics, projections, predictions, improvements – there are an unimaginable number of numbers that can be used to describe the complexities of what visually looks like a very simple sport: swimming back and forth in a pool.

We’ve reported on a lot of statistics this week, but I woke up to my new favorite on Friday morning:

Sarah Gibson first dual meet: 100 fly YDs – 1:00.03 / Gibson 4 Years Later: 100 Fly LC 57.96 #WorldChampsBound 🇺🇸#4.0Student #Believed 👍🏽 — Texas A&M Swimming (@AggieSwimDive) June 30, 2017

That meet came on Saturday, October 12th, 2013 in a dual meet against Vanderbilt in Nashville. That was the 8th-fastest time of the meet, though by that time A&M was well in control of scoring and her result was exhibitioned.

In that meet, Gibson also led off an ‘E’ 400 free relay in 54.94 and swam a 1:56.98 in the 200 yard free – all in yards.

And while that was a season-opening meet, done on a few hours’ travel and probably no rest, those times were what they were for Gibson. Her best 100 yard fly coming out of high school was a 58.51 – though she was a better freestyler at that point – having swum 50.14 in the 100 yard free at the Texas State Championship meet her senior year.

Incidentally, she’s now almost been that fast in the 100 yard fly – 50.61.

Gibson is one of the great success stories of college swimming. Women have traditionally been closer to their peak times coming out of high school than men, but there are still many noteworthy exceptions to that, which includes Gibson – who has qualified for the 2017 U.S. World Championships team after swimming a 57.96 in the 100 meter fly. Four years later, her 100 meter fly time is better than her best 100 yard fly time when she graduated high school.

The architect of that improvement, or as Texas A&M Assistant Athletics Director Chris Bartlebort called it wizard, is Steve Bultman, who is the most underrated coach in the country.

Bultman, who has been on two Olympic staffs separated by more than two decades (1988 and 2012), has a resume littered with these sorts of improvements. 2012 U.S. Olympian Breeja Larson had a modest best of 1:02.5 in the 100 yard breaststroke coming out of high school, and by the time she had finished was the fastest yards breaststroker in history (57.23). Christine Marshall had a 200 yard free best of 1:51.92 out of high school, but by 2008 snuck onto an Olympic 800 free relay.

Of all of Bultman’s success stories, though, Gibson might be the new highlight. In 4 years, she’s gone from near-anonymity in swimming to the World Championships team, and has out-raced the conversion factors.