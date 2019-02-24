Chalmers Goes Sub-2:00 In 200 Fly Down Under

Elite South Australian swimmers from Marion Swimming Club took part in the state’s Division 1, Meet 3 on Saturday, February 23rd. Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and his Rio teammates Madi Wilson, Travis Mahoney and Brittany Elmslie all competed this weekend at the South Australian Aquatic & Leisure Centre, the squad’s home pool, in another long course tune-up opportunity with Aussie Nationals on the horizon.

Chalmers raced in just one event at the meet and it was an ‘off’ event for the freestyle sprint thoroughbred. Contesting the men’s 200m fly, the 20-year-old claimed the gold in a new personal best of 1:59.52. Splitting 57.76/1:01.76, Chalmers cleared the 2-minute barrier for the first time of his career, beating his previous career-fastest of 2:01.76 from January’s South Australian States.

With the world-class times Chalmers is used to putting up in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events, don’t bank on the Olympian adding this 200m fly to his repertoire anytime soon. The grueling race is more a test of the champion’s fitness and training base heading into championships season.

Plus, Chalmers has said he is seriously considering hanging up his goggles and calling it a career after Tokyo, so it’s doubtful the speedster would be adding a new event to his line-up with the Olympics just over a year and a half away.

For Wilson she nabbed the 100m back gold in a mark of 1:01.91, while Mahoney wrapped up the same result for the men in 58.33. Elmslie competed in an exhibition capacity only, clocking 25.83 in the 50m free and 56.53 in the 100m free.