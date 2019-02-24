2019 ACC Women’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

First some notes:

How did NC State win this meet? Simple: freshmen. Virginia outscored them with their sophomores (379-377.5), juniors (284-260), and seniors (157-155), but NC State had the best freshmen class in the conference by a wide margin out scoring Virginia by 80.5 (260.5-180), an advantage that accounted for the entire margin of victory.

NC State also had a small advantage in relays. They scored 300, better than Louisville’s next best total of 284 and Virginia’s 282.

NC State had the highest point total in any single event with 162 in the 400 IM. Next best were Virginia’s backstrokes. They scored 125 in the 200 back and 124 in the 100 back.

Only 4 teams won an individual event. NC State won 8, Louisville won 4, and Miami and Virginia each won 2.

By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Louisville senior Mallory Comerford ‘s 46.57 100 free.

‘s 46.57 100 free. Comerford was the high individual point scorer with the maximum possible 96. She was followed by Morgan Hill of Virginia with 92, and Sophie Hansson of NC State with 90.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. NC State: 1353

2. UVA: 1282

3. Louisville: 1146

4. ND: 909.5

5. Duke: 764

6. Florida St: 727

7. UNC: 700.5

8. VT: 477.5

9. GT: 360

10. PITT: 334

11. Miami: 293.5

12. BC: 154

Individual Scores by Year

NC State UVA Louisville ND Duke Florida St UNC VT GT PITT Miami BC FR 260.5 180 140 184.5 200 239 85.5 64 24 41 53.5 0 SO 377.5 379 151 154 32 49 103 82 66 0 64 0 JR 260 284 403 161 154.5 144 104 79.5 76 95 6 0 SR 155 157 168 160 123.5 57 99 38 46 12 0 0 Returning 898 843 694 499.5 386.5 432 361.5 225.5 166 136 123.5 0

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

NC State UVA Louisville ND Duke Florida St UNC VT GT PITT Miami BC 200 Medley Relay 64 56 52 48 50 54 46 44 40 34 30 32 800 Free Relay 116 120 108 102 100 100 94 84 84 68 62 62 3 mtr Diving 116 173 156 144 146 174 120 107 100 70 94 62 500 Free 194 218 220 210 178 179 145 139 115 70 94 62 200 IM 300 267 288 256.5 203 194 167 139 115 82 112.5 62 50 Free 390 325 353 272.5 248.5 219 227.5 141 115 82 112.5 62 200 Free Relay 454 379 409 320.5 300.5 265 277.5 181 147 126 146.5 92 100 Fly 484 470 462 368.5 352.5 308 288.5 215 147 126 146.5 92 400 IM 646 486 505 391.5 380.5 311 317.5 240 158 148 146.5 92 200 Free 652 589 572 464.5 403.5 324 349.5 249 180 162 146.5 92 100 Breast 733 646 648 478.5 403.5 396 388.5 265 180 165 150.5 92 100 Back 788 770 668 525.5 466.5 416 400.5 267 180 173 150.5 92 Platform Diving 822 813 710 572.5 520.5 442 441.5 289 209 197 150.5 92 400 Medley Relay 886 867 766 624.5 570.5 490 487.5 333 209 237 184.5 124 1650 Free 998 867 792 683.5 584.5 517 511.5 360 256 257 190.5 124 1 mtr Diving 1028.5 891 821 717.5 625 575 552.5 381 283 257 247.5 124 200 Back 1122 1016 837 761.5 652 581 552.5 402.5 286 283 247.5 124 100 Free 1153 1086 933 806.5 659 606 588.5 430.5 310 283 247.5 124 200 Breast 1247 1175 1004 809.5 660 660 623.5 430.5 319 283 253.5 124 200 Fly 1297 1228 1082 861.5 712 683 650.5 431.5 328 300 253.5 124 400 Free Relay 1353 1282 1146 909.5 764 727 700.5 477.5 360 334 293.5 154

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

NC State UVA Louisville ND Duke Florida St UNC VT GT PITT Miami BC 200 Medley Relay 64 56 52 48 50 54 46 44 40 34 30 32 800 Free Relay 52 64 56 54 50 46 48 40 44 34 32 30 3 mtr Diving 0 53 48 42 46 74 26 23 16 2 32 0 500 Free 78 45 64 66 32 5 25 32 15 0 0 0 200 IM 106 49 68 46.5 25 15 22 0 0 12 18.5 0 50 Free 90 58 65 16 45.5 25 60.5 2 0 0 0 0 200 Free Relay 64 54 56 48 52 46 50 40 32 44 34 30 100 Fly 30 91 53 48 52 43 11 34 0 0 0 0 400 IM 162 16 43 23 28 3 29 25 11 22 0 0 200 Free 6 103 67 73 23 13 32 9 22 14 0 0 100 Breast 81 57 76 14 0 72 39 16 0 3 4 0 100 Back 55 124 20 47 63 20 12 2 0 8 0 0 Platform Diving 34 43 42 47 54 26 41 22 29 24 0 0 400 Medley Relay 64 54 56 52 50 48 46 44 0 40 34 32 1650 Free 112 0 26 59 14 27 24 27 47 20 6 0 1 mtr Diving 30.5 24 29 34 40.5 58 41 21 27 0 57 0 200 Back 93.5 125 16 44 27 6 0 21.5 3 26 0 0 100 Free 31 70 96 45 7 25 36 28 24 0 0 0 200 Breast 94 89 71 3 1 54 35 0 9 0 6 0 200 Fly 50 53 78 52 52 23 27 1 9 17 0 0 400 Free Relay 56 54 64 48 52 44 50 46 32 34 40 30

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

UNC PITT Florida St NC State VT Duke Miami Louisville UVA GT ND 1 0 0 0 8 0 0 2 4 2 0 0 2 1 0 1 3 0 1 0 1 8 0 1 3 0 0 2 5 0 1 0 3 3 1 1 4 2 0 1 4 2 2 0 3 2 0 1 5 0 0 1 4 1 4 1 2 2 0 0 6 1 0 2 4 1 0 0 4 1 1 2 7 1 0 1 3 0 3 0 1 1 1 5 8 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 4 4 2 1 9 1 2 2 0 1 3 1 2 4 0 1 10 2 1 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 1 2 11 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 4 3 0 4 12 3 0 3 1 0 1 0 1 3 1 3 13 1 0 3 3 0 2 0 1 1 0 5 14 4 1 3 1 1 2 0 2 2 0 1 15 3 1 3 3 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 16 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 6 17 2 0 1 1 3 1 0 0 2 2 4 18 0 3 1 0 2 2 0 2 4 1 1 19 1 1 2 3 3 1 2 1 2 0 1 20 2 1 2 1 2 0 0 2 1 2 2 21 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 1 3 2 0 22 2 1 3 1 0 1 0 2 1 2 3 23 0 2 1 3 5 1 0 3 0 0 1 24 2 1 2 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hansson, Sophie FR 90 200 IM 4 1:56.81 734 100 Breast 1 57.74 874 200 Breast 1 2:06.73 799 Moore, Kathleen SO 84 500 Free 3 4:39.1 751 400 IM 1 4:05.24 768 200 Back 5 1:53.26 727 Muzzy, Emma FR 82 400 IM 3 4:06.89 742 100 Back 7 53.35 662 200 Back 1 1:51.66 772 Poole, Julia SO 82 200 IM 1 1:55.13 788 400 IM 4 4:07.65 731 200 Breast 6 2:10.15 710 Alons, Kylee FR 78 50 Free 3 21.81 826 100 Fly 4 51.79 768 200 Fly 5 1:55.33 742 Sargent, Makayl JR 69 400 IM 2 4:06.19 753 1650 Free 3 16:06.58 675 200 Fly 13 1:59.36 612 Holub, Tamila SO 63 500 Free 5 4:41.53 717 200 Free 19 1:48.18 610 1650 Free 1 15:56.91 714 Jahns, Anna SR 61 500 Free 6 4:43.59 688 400 IM 17 4:14.06 634 1650 Free 2 15:56.96 714 Calegan, Olivia SO 60 50 Free 15 22.54 689 100 Breast 4 59.43 760 200 Breast 8 2:12.17 660 Haan, Elise SR 56 50 Free 27 22.91 625 100 Back 1 51.43 777 200 Back 6 1:53.71 715 Perry, Ky-lee JR 55 50 Free 2 21.69 852 100 Back 25 54.16 615 100 Free 3 47.5 832 Kline, Madeline JR 54 3 mtr Diving 29 221.95 Platform Diving 1 271.6 1 mtr Diving 8 267.5 Horomanski, Jes JR 49 200 IM 7 1:59.54 653 400 IM 12 4:13.74 639 200 Fly 16 2:01.03 555 Morrow, Lindsay SR 38 200 IM 6 1:57.77 705 400 IM 13 4:15.97 605 200 Breast 25 2:16.25 554 Finke, Ariel JR 33 500 Free 23 4:49.7 604 400 IM 19 4:14.50 628 1650 Free 5 16:13.39 648 Rowe, Sirena SO 31 50 Free 7 22.29 733 100 Fly 21 54.21 606 100 Free 21 49.39 667 Fisher, Olivia SO 26.5 200 IM 24 2:00.32 629 100 Breast 15 1:01.07 665 200 Breast 13 2:11.84 668 Huizinga, Danik SO 17.5 200 IM 29 2:01.19 602 400 IM 20 4:16.76 592 200 Back 14 1:55.37 670 Shumate, Anna SO 13.5 100 Breast 15 1:01.07 665 200 Breast 23 2:14.67 597 Bennett, Taylor FR 5.5 3 mtr Diving 38 165.7 Platform Diving 28 144.8 1 mtr Diving 19 228.5 Fisher, Hailey FR 5 3 mtr Diving 31 204.65 Platform Diving 23 169.3 1 mtr Diving 22 225.65

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hill, Morgan JR 92 50 Free 1 21.68 854 100 Fly 1 51.01 826 100 Free 2 47.46 836 Moroney, Megan JR 83 200 Free 3 1:44.61 751 100 Back 2 51.96 744 200 Back 2 1:51.98 763 Madden, Paige SO 82 500 Free 2 4:38.13 765 200 Free 2 1:44.03 775 200 Back 4 1:53.18 729 Richter, Abigai SO 67 200 IM 2 1:55.92 762 100 Back 10 52.89 689 200 Back 8 1:54.52 693 Dusel, Sydney JR 61 3 mtr Diving 2 335.9 Platform Diving 11 205.65 1 mtr Diving 10 258.05 Seiberlich, Emm SO 60 500 Free 10 4:43.47 690 100 Back 11 53.13 675 200 Back 3 1:52.54 747 Towbin, Kylie SR 54 3 mtr Diving 9 280.75 Platform Diving 3 236.85 1 mtr Diving 18 236.05 Menkhaus, Julia FR 53 200 IM 13 1:59.18 663 100 Back 14 53.73 640 200 Fly 4 1:55.16 748 Eddy, Eryn SR 53 50 Free 19 22.64 672 200 Free 5 1:44.77 744 100 Free 8 48.86 710 Gmelich, Caroli SO 48 100 Fly 10 52.52 717 100 Back 6 52.71 699 200 Back 18 1:55.02 679 Wenger, Alexis FR 44 50 Free 47 23.4 535 100 Breast 2 58.31 833 200 Breast 11 2:10.93 690 Pang, Anna SO 44 50 Free 16 22.55 687 100 Fly 8 52.75 702 100 Free 16 49.67 644 Nava, Jessica FR 44 100 Fly 9 51.99 754 100 Back 21 53.75 639 200 Fly 9 1:56.18 714 Valls, Kyla SO 41 50 Free 17 22.4 713 200 Free 7 1:45.74 705 100 Free 17 48.39 749 Christensen, Ma FR 39 200 IM 21 1:59.58 651 100 Breast 12 1:00.57 693 200 Breast 9 2:08.85 742 Maguire, Marcel SO 37 50 Free 40 23.15 582 100 Back 8 54.01 624 200 Back 12 1:54.59 691 Tafuto, Vivian SR 34 200 IM 22 1:59.87 643 100 Breast 19 1:01.53 639 200 Breast 5 2:09.77 719 Tansill, Mary JR 28 400 IM 15 4:19.7 543 100 Breast 24 1:02.07 608 200 Breast 12 2:11.02 688 Vonderhaar, Mad JR 20 200 IM 47 2:05.82 439 100 Breast 18 1:01.11 663 200 Breast 14 2:13.79 620 Politi, Rachel SR 11 200 IM 38 2:02.53 559 400 IM 21 4:16.83 591 200 Fly 18 1:59.4 611 Parkinson, Kirs SR 5 3 mtr Diving 20 241.0 1 mtr Diving 29 208.05

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Comerford, Mall SR 96 500 Free 1 4:34.63 819 200 Free 1 1:41.6 890 100 Free 1 46.57 933 Oglesby, Grace JR 87 200 IM 3 1:56.33 749 100 Fly 2 51.02 825 200 Fly 1 1:52.81 833 Cattermole, Sop JR 70 500 Free 9 4:41.76 713 400 IM 6 4:10.63 686 1650 Free 4 16:07.9 670 Fears, Molly JR 61 3 mtr Diving 4 313.0 Platform Diving 8 202.7 1 mtr Diving 14 254.1 Kendzior, Alina SR 59 200 IM 5 1:57.56 711 100 Back 9 52.48 713 200 Back 13 1:54.89 683 Sliney, Michael JR 55 3 mtr Diving 8 260.25 Platform Diving 10 211.5 1 mtr Diving 11 257.9 Astashkina, Mar SO 49 200 IM 30 2:01.38 596 100 Breast 7 1:00.12 719 200 Breast 4 2:09.3 731 Visscher, Jilli JR 49 50 Free 6 22.23 744 100 Back 32 54.84 573 100 Free 5 48.54 737 Friesen, Morgan SO 49 200 IM 34 2:02.19 570 100 Breast 8 1:00.46 699 200 Breast 3 2:09.05 737 Sumida, Maria E FR 48 200 IM 11 1:59.01 668 400 IM 10 4:11.21 677 200 Fly 12 1:59.15 619 Kraus, Alena FR 47 500 Free 18 4:45.36 664 100 Fly 14 53.57 649 200 Fly 3 1:55.06 751 Openysheva, Ari SO 45 500 Free 20 4:47.44 636 200 Free 6 1:45.36 720 100 Free 11 48.76 718 Fanz, Casey JR 33 50 Free 11 22.33 726 200 Free 36 1:50.78 498 100 Free 10 48.7 723 Braunecker, Ave JR 33 50 Free 8 22.35 722 100 Breast 20 1:01.6 635 100 Free 19 49.31 673 Wheeler, Kaylee FR 31 200 IM 31 2:01.73 585 100 Breast 6 59.88 733 200 Breast 18 2:12.87 643 Govejsek, Nastj JR 15 50 Free 22 22.82 641 100 Fly 15 53.72 639 100 Free 30 50.09 610 James, Lauren SR 13 200 IM 32 2:01.83 582 100 Breast 23 1:01.88 619 200 Breast 16 2:14.49 602 Dunn, Diana FR 11 200 IM 35 2:02.2 570 200 Free 16 1:49.27 565 200 Breast 29 2:16.66 542 Lowe, Carley SO 6 200 IM 40 2:03.89 511 400 IM 23 4:19.95 538 200 Fly 21 2:00.36 579 Holland, Anika FR 3 3 mtr Diving 26 229.25 Platform Diving 22 170.15 1 mtr Diving 36 184.5 Schoof, Ashlyn SO 2 50 Free 58 23.66 482 100 Back 29 54.38 602 200 Back 23 1:57.08 623

ND

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dolan, Abigail JR 71 500 Free 8 4:44.73 673 200 Free 4 1:44.65 749 100 Free 7 48.75 719 Thomas, Luciana FR 65.5 200 IM 9 1:58.79 675 400 IM 7 4:11.50 673 200 Fly 6 1:56.20 713 Smith, Nicole SR 60 200 IM 17 1:58.89 672 100 Fly 7 52.5 719 200 Fly 2 1:54.66 765 Quast, Carly SO 56 50 Free 12 22.43 708 100 Back 3 52.06 738 100 Free 13 49.14 687 Straub, Kelly SO 50 3 mtr Diving 12 269.0 Platform Diving 6 231.4 1 mtr Diving 16 246.3 Isola, Erin JR 49 3 mtr Diving 13 266.35 Platform Diving 15 200.4 1 mtr Diving 7 273.2 Eksteen, Sinead FR 44 500 Free 13 4:45.56 661 200 Free 18 1:48.13 612 1650 Free 7 16:18.8 627 Treuth, Alice SR 38 500 Free 11 4:45.19 666 100 Back 20 53.68 643 200 Back 10 1:54.36 697 Stewart, Bayley FR 37 200 IM 16 2:00.58 621 100 Back 12 53.41 659 200 Back 16 1:55.6 664 Sarazen, Kyra SR 36 200 IM 19 1:59.27 661 200 Free 13 1:47.14 651 200 Back 11 1:54.55 692 Stone, Lindsay SO 27 500 Free 16 4:48.38 623 200 Free 33 1:50.49 511 1650 Free 11 16:30.38 578 Wiese, Annie FR 24 3 mtr Diving 14 263.25 Platform Diving 16 195.1 1 mtr Diving 26 215.15 Heller, Lauren JR 22 50 Free 26 22.87 632 200 Free 10 1:45.83 702 100 Free 20 49.36 669 Sheehan, Erin JR 18 200 IM 23 2:00.02 638 100 Fly 11 52.62 711 200 Fly 28 2:02.14 515 O’Donnell, Meag SR 17 50 Free 53 23.52 511 100 Breast 13 1:00.77 682 200 Breast 22 2:14.54 600 Laporte, Madeli FR 14 500 Free 22 4:48.22 625 200 Free 25 1:49.21 568 1650 Free 16 16:41.18 529 Fore, Skylar SO 12 50 Free 41 23.22 569 200 Free 17 1:47.48 638 100 Free 22 49.49 659 Grunhard, Caile SO 9 50 Free 38 23.13 586 100 Fly 17 52.21 738 100 Back 38 55.31 542 Berdusco, Ellen SR 9 500 Free 28 4:52.23 566 200 Free 47 1:52.33 423 1650 Free 17 16:41.46 527 Smith, Mary JR 1 50 Free 24 23.02 606 200 Free 46 1:52.30 425 100 Free 31 50.34 588 Nicholls, Sarah FR 0 200 IM 45 2:05.47 452 100 Breast 28 1:02.72 569 200 Breast 27 2:16.52 546

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Marsh, Alyssa JR 76.5 50 Free 4 22.15 759 100 Fly 5 52.06 749 100 Back 4 52.18 731 Hess, Madeline SR 68 50 Free 9 22.22 746 100 Back 5 52.27 725 200 Back 7 1:53.82 712 Whitlow, Cabell FR 56 200 IM 14 1:59.39 657 400 IM 9 4:11.00 680 200 Fly 7 1:56.78 695 Willborn, Mack SR 55.5 3 mtr Diving 5 311.55 Platform Diving 5 231.5 1 mtr Diving 19 228.5 Jordan, Kylie JR 55 200 IM 15 1:59.63 650 100 Fly 3 51.46 792 200 Fly 11 1:57.56 670 Pullinger, Madd FR 47 3 mtr Diving 21 237.3 Platform Diving 12 203.45 1 mtr Diving 2 308.4 Pish, Melissa FR 36 500 Free 17 4:43.92 684 200 Free 9 1:45.08 732 100 Free 18 48.86 710 Lee, Easop FR 30 500 Free 7 4:43.76 686 400 IM 18 4:14.17 633 200 Back 30 1:58.49 583 Fitzpatrick, Li JR 20 3 mtr Diving 11 275.65 1 mtr Diving 21 228.0 Perri, Carly SO 16 500 Free 27 4:51.8 573 200 Free 22 1:48.56 595 200 Fly 14 1:59.83 597 Hollander, Shay FR 16 50 Free 34 23.06 598 100 Back 15 55.49 530 200 Back 21 1:56.63 636 Winslow, Ellie SO 15 3 mtr Diving 25 232.6 Platform Diving 13 203.1 1 mtr Diving 24 216.25 Callard, Lucy FR 14 500 Free 33 4:54.65 529 1650 Free 13 16:34.2 561 Gaudette, Jaina JR 3 3 mtr Diving 24 232.8 Platform Diving 29 139.2 1 mtr Diving 23 216.8 Morris, Halle SO 1 50 Free 74 24.23 362 100 Breast 25 1:02.32 593 200 Breast 24 2:16.32 552 Lusk, Zoe FR 1 200 IM 27 2:01.05 607 400 IM 24 4:20.25 533 200 Breast 28 2:16.54 546 Aitchison, Alex SR 0 50 Free 34 23.06 598 200 Free 28 1:49.70 547 100 Free 25 49.76 637 Scannell, Quinn SO 0 200 IM 41 2:03.94 510 100 Back 32 54.84 573 200 Back 39 2:01.06 500 Peroni, Rachel FR 0 50 Free 50 23.44 527 100 Fly 27 54.98 551 200 Fly 26 2:01.96 521 Hinkle, Mickayl SR 0 50 Free 74 24.23 362 100 Back 28 54.36 603 200 Back 33 1:59.14 563 Nicolaisen, Sha FR 0 500 Free 39 4:56.85 492 400 IM 27 4:26.14 419 1650 Free 25 17:08.26 389

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Carlson, Molly JR 73 3 mtr Diving 3 318.95 Platform Diving 4 231.7 1 mtr Diving 9 259.5 Kucheran, Nina FR 68 200 IM 12 1:59.12 665 100 Breast 5 59.61 749 200 Breast 2 2:08.78 744 Bonniwell, Ayla JR 47 3 mtr Diving 7 275.45 1 mtr Diving 6 276.35 Cable, Grace FR 38 3 mtr Diving 6 280.45 1 mtr Diving 13 254.6 Purnell, Natali SR 37 200 IM 36 2:02.33 565 100 Breast 9 1:00.15 717 200 Breast 10 2:10.57 699 Hulkko, Ida FR 36 50 Free 64 23.81 451 100 Breast 3 58.94 791 200 Breast 17 2:11.32 681 Alnek, Kertu FR 32 50 Free 20 22.73 656 100 Fly 13 53.55 650 100 Free 14 49.18 684 Terebo, Emma SO 25 50 Free 14 22.51 694 100 Free 15 49.47 660 McDonald, Madel FR 19 50 Free 48 23.41 533 100 Back 13 53.6 648 200 Back 20 1:56.20 647 Schendelaar-Kem JR 18 100 Fly 12 53.34 664 200 Free 41 1:51.54 462 200 Fly 22 2:00.39 578 Olsen, Elise SO 18 50 Free 18 22.55 687 100 Fly 16 54.08 615 Holmes, Stephan FR 15 500 Free 25 4:51.08 584 200 Free 45 1:52.05 437 1650 Free 12 16:33.17 566 Jensen, Laura FR 14 500 Free 24 4:51.79 573 200 Free 14 1:47.34 644 Bonecz, Boglark FR 12 200 IM 46 2:05.63 446 400 IM 28 4:26.36 415 200 Fly 15 2:00.56 572 Van Den Berg, D SR 12 500 Free 29 4:52.63 560 1650 Free 15 16:39.75 535 Cohen, Madeline SO 6 50 Free 45 23.34 546 100 Back 19 53.27 667 200 Back 31 1:58.74 575 Halmy, Dorothy JR 6 500 Free 41 4:57.76 476 100 Fly 33 55.85 484 200 Fly 19 1:59.96 592 Drozda, Shelly SR 5 500 Free 21 4:47.99 628 100 Back 39 55.37 538 200 Back 24 1:57.52 611 Womer, Hannah FR 5 200 IM 28 2:01.18 603 400 IM 22 4:19.63 544 200 Fly 23 2:01.28 546 Johnston, Leila SR 3 50 Free 31 22.98 613 100 Fly 22 54.39 594 100 Free 29 50.08 610 Blank, Nicole JR 0 50 Free 25 22.87 632 100 Free 39 50.78 550

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grund, Emily 66 3 mtr Diving 15 261.15 Platform Diving 2 242.15 1 mtr Diving 4 287.55 Hauder, Carolin SO 55 200 IM 8 2:00.67 618 100 Breast 14 1:00.99 669 100 Free 9 48.69 724 Cameron, Bryann JR 51 500 Free 14 4:46.02 655 400 IM 11 4:12.1 664 200 Fly 8 1:57.92 659 Dryer, Robyn SR 51 500 Free 15 4:46.73 645 200 Free 12 1:47.08 654 1650 Free 6 16:15.63 639 Fields, Zhada SR 48 50 Free 10 22.29 733 200 Free 11 1:46.38 681 100 Free 12 48.9 707 Higgs, Lillian FR 40 200 IM 26 2:00.99 609 100 Breast 10 1:00.29 709 200 Breast 7 2:10.91 691 Lohman, Maria JR 39 3 mtr Diving 16 252.0 Platform Diving 14 202.35 1 mtr Diving 12 256.7 Countie, Grace FR 35.5 50 Free 4 22.15 759 100 Back 17 52.56 708 100 Free 24 49.93 623 Reiter, Allyson SO 21 200 IM 33 2:02.11 573 100 Breast 17 1:01.1 663 200 Breast 15 2:13.97 615 Soule, Mary SO 18 200 IM 37 2:02.45 561 400 IM 14 4:17.16 586 200 Fly 20 2:00.35 579 Bauer, Brooke JR 14 50 Free 13 22.47 701 200 Free 34 1:50.71 501 100 Free 27 49.9 625 Lindner, Sophie FR 9 100 Fly 19 53.63 645 100 Back 22 53.85 633 200 Back 28 1:57.94 599 Cole, Emma SO 5 50 Free 33 23.03 604 100 Fly 20 53.99 621 100 Free 40 50.86 542 Smith, Madeline SO 4 50 Free 21 22.77 649 100 Fly 30 55.02 548 100 Free 27 49.9 625 Bunar, Sabrina 3 3 mtr Diving 22 235.55 1 mtr Diving 35 187.65 Marsh, Virginia FR 1 500 Free 50 5:04.84 350 200 Free 24 1:49.12 572 100 Free 26 49.89 626 Perrotta, Brook SO 0 200 IM 39 2:02.8 550 100 Breast 27 1:02.63 574 200 Breast 36 2:24.01 307 Lowe, Heidi FR 0 50 Free 29 22.93 622 200 Free 27 1:49.25 566 200 Back 34 1:59.45 553 Mack, Andi SR 0 50 Free 69 23.98 415 100 Fly 35 56.16 459 200 Fly 35 2:07.22 313 Boyer, Kathryn SR 0 50 Free 37 23.12 588 100 Breast 32 1:03.89 493 100 Free 49 51.98 434 Hockenberry, Ta 0 3 mtr Diving 34 197.55 Platform Diving 25 152.1 1 mtr Diving 27 214.8

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vereb, Joelle SO 66 100 Fly 6 52.28 734 100 Breast 11 1:00.32 707 100 Free 4 48.5 740 Gyorgy, Reka JR 63.5 500 Free 4 4:41.51 717 400 IM 5 4:08.72 714 200 Back 14 1:55.37 670 Peters, Ashlynn SR 35 3 mtr Diving 10 280.5 Platform Diving 19 192.0 1 mtr Diving 15 250.15 Vos, Loulou FR 31 500 Free 19 4:47.19 639 200 Free 20 1:48.47 599 1650 Free 9 16:29.32 583 Moravek, Teagan FR 16 3 mtr Diving 30 205.6 Platform Diving 18 193.1 1 mtr Diving 17 241.45 Leftwich, Brook FR 15 3 mtr Diving 19 241.4 Platform Diving 17 194.75 1 mtr Diving 28 214.35 Meilus, Emily SO 9 50 Free 46 23.35 544 100 Back 26 54.19 613 200 Back 17 1:54.89 683 Purcell, Kayla JR 7 50 Free 42 23.24 565 100 Fly 18 53.16 675 100 Free 34 50.48 576 Andrusin, Abiga SO 6 50 Free 30 22.94 620 200 Free 21 1:48.55 595 100 Free 23 49.67 644 Beattie, Jenna JR 5 500 Free 26 4:51.44 578 200 Free 38 1:51.22 477 1650 Free 20 16:52.68 472 Rogers, Leah SR 3 50 Free 59 23.71 472 100 Fly 23 54.53 584 200 Fly 24 2:03.78 451 Matheson, Elean JR 2 500 Free 36 4:55.09 521 200 Free 42 1:51.74 452 1650 Free 23 16:58.91 439 Landon, Anna FR 2 50 Free 23 22.86 634 100 Breast 36 1:04.65 441 100 Free 48 51.66 466 Ryan, Margarita JR 2 500 Free 31 4:54.07 538 100 Back 23 54.15 616 200 Back 26 1:57.84 602 Sheffield, Moll SO 1 200 IM 43 2:05.29 459 100 Fly 24 54.78 566 200 Fly 27 2:02.05 518 Mroz, Izzi FR 0 3 mtr Diving 28 227.45 Platform Diving 31 118.3 1 mtr Diving 33 196.85 Larson, Abigail FR 0 50 Free 36 23.11 589 200 Free 40 1:51.44 466 100 Free 35 50.52 573 Bruneau, Julia FR 0 50 Free 38 23.13 586 100 Fly 26 54.94 554 100 Free 33 50.42 582 Westwood, Regan SO 0 3 mtr Diving 27 227.75 Platform Diving 27 146.65 1 mtr Diving 31 200.4 Cameron, Bailli JR 0 50 Free 77 24.45 317 100 Breast 31 1:03.86 495 200 Breast 26 2:16.41 550 Griggs, Daniell SR 0 50 Free 51 23.47 521 100 Fly 29 55.01 549 100 Free 36 50.62 564

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hidalgo, Cami SO 59 3 mtr Diving 17 246.85 Platform Diving 7 222.95 1 mtr Diving 3 290.35 Ilgenfritz, Emi JR 46 500 Free 12 4:45.3 665 1650 Free 8 16:25.33 600 200 Fly 17 1:59.25 616 Wang, Haibing SR 46 50 Free 27 22.91 625 200 Free 8 1:45.86 701 100 Free 6 48.68 725 Johnson, Morgan FR 17 500 Free 34 4:54.81 526 200 Free 32 1:50.47 512 1650 Free 10 16:29.51 582 Hepler, Kristen JR 15 400 IM 16 4:20.21 534 100 Breast 26 1:02.59 577 200 Breast 21 2:14.39 605 Doi, Carly JR 12 3 mtr Diving 18 243.4 Platform Diving 20 185.2 1 mtr Diving 32 198.7 Williams, Nicol FR 5 200 IM 43 2:05.29 459 100 Breast 30 1:02.95 554 200 Breast 20 2:14.18 610 Long, Camille SO 4 500 Free 44 4:58.49 464 200 Free 51 1:53.29 376 1650 Free 21 16:55.42 457 Paschal, Alexan SO 3 50 Free 59 23.71 472 100 Back 31 54.63 586 200 Back 22 1:56.82 630 Wallace, Lindsa JR 3 500 Free 37 4:55.34 517 200 Free 30 1:50.41 515 1650 Free 22 16:56.46 452 Hadd, Madeleine FR 1 500 Free 42 4:57.9 474 1650 Free 24 17:00.43 431 200 Fly 32 2:03.87 447 Dekshenieks, Ke FR 1 3 mtr Diving 35 196.5 Platform Diving 24 154.05 1 mtr Diving 39 164.35 Gilbert, Sara SR 0 50 Free 61 23.72 470 100 Back 30 54.59 589 200 Back 31 1:58.74 575 Lee, Caroline JR 0 50 Free 70 23.99 413 100 Back 27 54.27 608 200 Back 29 1:58.44 584 Williams, Jami FR 0 50 Free 62 23.74 465 100 Back 35 55.1 556 200 Back 38 2:00.58 517 Macgregor, Catr SO 0 200 IM 25 2:00.94 610 100 Breast 29 1:02.84 561 200 Breast 31 2:18.79 478 Best, Lila SR 0 500 Free 43 4:58.38 466 200 Free 29 1:50.02 533 200 Fly 33 2:03.89 446 Nugent, Celine SO 0 50 Free 57 23.65 484 200 Free 37 1:50.88 493 100 Free 46 51.56 476 Mauldin, Grace SO 0 50 Free 55 23.57 501 100 Back 42 56.41 465 200 Back 41 2:01.45 487 Ilie, Florina SR 0 200 IM 59 2:14.15 150 100 Breast 34 1:04.22 471 200 Breast 33 2:20.03 438 Miller, Chloe JR 0 100 Fly 31 55.15 539 100 Back 41 56.27 475 200 Fly 25 2:01.8 527

PITT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Giamber, Sarah JR 35 500 Free 35 4:55.05 522 400 IM 8 4:11.72 670 1650 Free 14 16:37.61 545 Daigneault, Val JR 32 200 IM 20 1:59.39 657 100 Back 18 53.21 671 200 Back 9 1:54.08 705 Read, Amy FR 22 3 mtr Diving 23 233.65 Platform Diving 9 213.6 1 mtr Diving 34 195.6 Shaffer, Madely JR 17 500 Free 30 4:53.07 553 100 Fly 25 54.93 555 200 Fly 10 1:56.88 692 Brown, Rachel SR 12 50 Free 32 23.0 609 200 Free 15 1:47.77 627 100 Free 37 50.67 559 Elliott, Dakota FR 10 200 IM 18 1:58.99 669 100 Breast 22 1:01.84 621 200 Breast 30 2:16.92 535 Daday, Colleen JR 7 500 Free 40 4:57.66 478 1650 Free 18 16:49.35 489 200 Back 46 2:04.29 383 Forbes, Camryn FR 7 200 IM 42 2:04.94 473 100 Back 24 54.56 591 200 Back 19 1:55.78 659 Jones, Krista JR 4 3 mtr Diving 36 196.3 Platform Diving 21 184.55 1 mtr Diving 25 215.55 Nalls, Madison FR 2 500 Free 38 4:56.64 495 200 Free 23 1:49.07 574 100 Free 45 51.53 478 Menahem, Shahar SO 0 500 Free 47 5:01.59 409 400 IM 25 4:25.34 436 200 Back 35 1:59.77 543 Swantek, Kailyn SO 0 50 Free 42 23.24 565 100 Free 44 51.38 493 Hendrix, Jacque JR 0 100 Fly 37 56.76 409 100 Breast 38 1:05.7 367 200 Fly 34 2:06.3 349 Coe, Lisa 0 Platform Diving 26 146.85 1 mtr Diving 40 162.55 Joram, Meghan SR 0 500 Free 51 5:08.83 281 1650 Free 27 17:15.45 350 200 Fly 38 2:13.81 115 Lynch, Kathleen SO 0 50 Free 78 24.49 309 100 Back 40 55.66 519 200 Back 37 2:00.55 518 Hochkeppel, Sha JR 0 200 IM 58 2:09.97 279 100 Back 47 57.6 376 200 Back 36 1:59.92 538 Miller, Katheri SO 0 400 IM 33 4:39.85 162 100 Breast 40 1:08.69 187 200 Breast 37 2:24.14 303 Schmele, Barbar JR 0 200 IM 48 2:06.14 426 400 IM 31 4:29.23 356 200 Back 43 2:03.79 402 Williams, Cortn JR 0 3 mtr Diving 33 201.5 Platform Diving 30 132.1 1 mtr Diving 37 172.5 Kelly, Lauren FR 0 500 Free 46 5:01.38 412 200 Free 31 1:50.46 513 100 Free 51 52.27 404

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Blagg, Alicia SO 64 3 mtr Diving 1 366.5 1 mtr Diving 1 329.15 Mason, Zorryonn FR 28.5 200 IM 9 1:58.79 675 100 Breast 21 1:01.7 629 200 Breast 19 2:13.98 615 Haffety, Millie FR 25 3 mtr Diving 39 158.95 1 mtr Diving 5 280.5 McGinnis, Clair JR 6 500 Free 32 4:54.22 535 200 Free 35 1:50.77 498 1650 Free 19 16:52.35 473 Hull, Chloe FR 0 50 Free 67 23.95 421 100 Breast 39 1:07.48 252 100 Free 53 52.63 368 Skellett, Alain SO 0 100 Fly 32 55.59 505 100 Back 36 55.15 553 200 Back 27 1:57.91 600 Sickinger, Kath SR 0 200 IM 53 2:07.51 373 400 IM 32 4:30.96 321 200 Back 45 2:04.18 387 Weissman, Emily FR 0 500 Free 49 5:04.45 357 200 Free 54 1:57.19 204 1650 Free 26 17:08.32 388 Yu, Roxanne SR 0 100 Back 37 55.3 543 200 Back 25 1:57.76 604 200 Fly 30 2:03.44 464 McGinnis, Grace FR 0 500 Free 48 5:03.50 374 200 Free 48 1:52.51 414 1650 Free 28 17:50.18 182 Knapp, Sydney SO 0 50 Free 52 23.51 513 200 Free 39 1:51.30 473 100 Free 40 50.86 542 Lauther, Madeli FR 0 50 Free 80 24.69 271 100 Fly 34 56.0 472 200 Fly 36 2:08.53 265 Viguier, Manon JR 0 50 Free 44 23.32 550 200 Free 44 1:51.94 442 100 Free 32 50.41 582 Oikonomou, Ilia JR 0 50 Free 66 23.86 440 100 Fly 38 57.78 324 100 Free 42 51.11 519 San Nicolas Mar SO 0 50 Free 54 23.54 507 200 Free 26 1:49.21 568 100 Free 38 50.72 555 Sensibaugh, Cha SO 0 200 IM 51 2:06.62 408 400 IM 26 4:25.75 427 200 Fly 31 2:03.52 461 Story, Sydney SR 0 50 Free 71 24.08 394 200 Free 52 1:54.28 328 100 Free 56 52.9 342 Artigas Fernand FR 0 200 IM 50 2:06.48 413 400 IM 30 4:29.01 360 200 Back 47 2:05.16 350

BC