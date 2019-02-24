2019 ACC Women’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday-Saturday, February 20-23rd
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
Champion: NC State (1x)
Live Results Finals Recaps:
Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3
First some notes:
How did NC State win this meet? Simple: freshmen. Virginia outscored them with their sophomores (379-377.5), juniors (284-260), and seniors (157-155), but NC State had the best freshmen class in the conference by a wide margin out scoring Virginia by 80.5 (260.5-180), an advantage that accounted for the entire margin of victory.
NC State also had a small advantage in relays. They scored 300, better than Louisville’s next best total of 284 and Virginia’s 282.
NC State had the highest point total in any single event with 162 in the 400 IM. Next best were Virginia’s backstrokes. They scored 125 in the 200 back and 124 in the 100 back.
Only 4 teams won an individual event. NC State won 8, Louisville won 4, and Miami and Virginia each won 2.
By
Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Louisville senior ‘s 46.57 100 free. Mallory Comerford Comerford was the high individual point scorer with the maximum possible 96. She was followed by
Morgan Hill of Virginia with 92, and Sophie Hansson of NC State with 90.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. NC State: 1353
2. UVA: 1282
3. Louisville: 1146
4. ND: 909.5
5. Duke: 764
6. Florida St: 727
7. UNC: 700.5
8. VT: 477.5
9. GT: 360
10. PITT: 334
11. Miami: 293.5
12. BC: 154 Individual Scores by Year
NC State
UVA
Louisville
ND
Duke
Florida St
UNC
VT
GT
PITT
Miami
BC
FR
260.5
180
140
184.5
200
239
85.5
64
24
41
53.5
0
SO
377.5
379
151
154
32
49
103
82
66
0
64
0
JR
260
284
403
161
154.5
144
104
79.5
76
95
6
0
SR
155
157
168
160
123.5
57
99
38
46
12
0
0
Returning
898
843
694
499.5
386.5
432
361.5
225.5
166
136
123.5
0
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
NC State
UVA
Louisville
ND
Duke
Florida St
UNC
VT
GT
PITT
Miami
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
56
52
48
50
54
46
44
40
34
30
32
800 Free Relay
116
120
108
102
100
100
94
84
84
68
62
62
3 mtr Diving
116
173
156
144
146
174
120
107
100
70
94
62
500 Free
194
218
220
210
178
179
145
139
115
70
94
62
200 IM
300
267
288
256.5
203
194
167
139
115
82
112.5
62
50 Free
390
325
353
272.5
248.5
219
227.5
141
115
82
112.5
62
200 Free Relay
454
379
409
320.5
300.5
265
277.5
181
147
126
146.5
92
100 Fly
484
470
462
368.5
352.5
308
288.5
215
147
126
146.5
92
400 IM
646
486
505
391.5
380.5
311
317.5
240
158
148
146.5
92
200 Free
652
589
572
464.5
403.5
324
349.5
249
180
162
146.5
92
100 Breast
733
646
648
478.5
403.5
396
388.5
265
180
165
150.5
92
100 Back
788
770
668
525.5
466.5
416
400.5
267
180
173
150.5
92
Platform Diving
822
813
710
572.5
520.5
442
441.5
289
209
197
150.5
92
400 Medley Relay
886
867
766
624.5
570.5
490
487.5
333
209
237
184.5
124
1650 Free
998
867
792
683.5
584.5
517
511.5
360
256
257
190.5
124
1 mtr Diving
1028.5
891
821
717.5
625
575
552.5
381
283
257
247.5
124
200 Back
1122
1016
837
761.5
652
581
552.5
402.5
286
283
247.5
124
100 Free
1153
1086
933
806.5
659
606
588.5
430.5
310
283
247.5
124
200 Breast
1247
1175
1004
809.5
660
660
623.5
430.5
319
283
253.5
124
200 Fly
1297
1228
1082
861.5
712
683
650.5
431.5
328
300
253.5
124
400 Free Relay
1353
1282
1146
909.5
764
727
700.5
477.5
360
334
293.5
154
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
NC State
UVA
Louisville
ND
Duke
Florida St
UNC
VT
GT
PITT
Miami
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
56
52
48
50
54
46
44
40
34
30
32
800 Free Relay
52
64
56
54
50
46
48
40
44
34
32
30
3 mtr Diving
0
53
48
42
46
74
26
23
16
2
32
0
500 Free
78
45
64
66
32
5
25
32
15
0
0
0
200 IM
106
49
68
46.5
25
15
22
0
0
12
18.5
0
50 Free
90
58
65
16
45.5
25
60.5
2
0
0
0
0
200 Free Relay
64
54
56
48
52
46
50
40
32
44
34
30
100 Fly
30
91
53
48
52
43
11
34
0
0
0
0
400 IM
162
16
43
23
28
3
29
25
11
22
0
0
200 Free
6
103
67
73
23
13
32
9
22
14
0
0
100 Breast
81
57
76
14
0
72
39
16
0
3
4
0
100 Back
55
124
20
47
63
20
12
2
0
8
0
0
Platform Diving
34
43
42
47
54
26
41
22
29
24
0
0
400 Medley Relay
64
54
56
52
50
48
46
44
0
40
34
32
1650 Free
112
0
26
59
14
27
24
27
47
20
6
0
1 mtr Diving
30.5
24
29
34
40.5
58
41
21
27
0
57
0
200 Back
93.5
125
16
44
27
6
0
21.5
3
26
0
0
100 Free
31
70
96
45
7
25
36
28
24
0
0
0
200 Breast
94
89
71
3
1
54
35
0
9
0
6
0
200 Fly
50
53
78
52
52
23
27
1
9
17
0
0
400 Free Relay
56
54
64
48
52
44
50
46
32
34
40
30
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
UNC
PITT
Florida St
NC State
VT
Duke
Miami
Louisville
UVA
GT
ND
1
0
0
0
8
0
0
2
4
2
0
0
2
1
0
1
3
0
1
0
1
8
0
1
3
0
0
2
5
0
1
0
3
3
1
1
4
2
0
1
4
2
2
0
3
2
0
1
5
0
0
1
4
1
4
1
2
2
0
0
6
1
0
2
4
1
0
0
4
1
1
2
7
1
0
1
3
0
3
0
1
1
1
5
8
2
1
0
2
0
0
0
4
4
2
1
9
1
2
2
0
1
3
1
2
4
0
1
10
2
1
1
0
1
0
0
3
4
1
2
11
2
0
0
0
1
2
0
4
3
0
4
12
3
0
3
1
0
1
0
1
3
1
3
13
1
0
3
3
0
2
0
1
1
0
5
14
4
1
3
1
1
2
0
2
2
0
1
15
3
1
3
3
1
2
0
1
1
0
1
16
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
2
2
1
6
17
2
0
1
1
3
1
0
0
2
2
4
18
0
3
1
0
2
2
0
2
4
1
1
19
1
1
2
3
3
1
2
1
2
0
1
20
2
1
2
1
2
0
0
2
1
2
2
21
1
1
1
2
1
3
1
1
3
2
0
22
2
1
3
1
0
1
0
2
1
2
3
23
0
2
1
3
5
1
0
3
0
0
1
24
2
1
2
1
2
4
0
0
1
2
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hansson, Sophie
FR
90
200 IM
4
1:56.81
734
100 Breast
1
57.74
874
200 Breast
1
2:06.73
799
Moore, Kathleen
SO
84
500 Free
3
4:39.1
751
400 IM
1
4:05.24
768
200 Back
5
1:53.26
727
Muzzy, Emma
FR
82
400 IM
3
4:06.89
742
100 Back
7
53.35
662
200 Back
1
1:51.66
772
Poole, Julia
SO
82
200 IM
1
1:55.13
788
400 IM
4
4:07.65
731
200 Breast
6
2:10.15
710
Alons, Kylee
FR
78
50 Free
3
21.81
826
100 Fly
4
51.79
768
200 Fly
5
1:55.33
742
Sargent, Makayl
JR
69
400 IM
2
4:06.19
753
1650 Free
3
16:06.58
675
200 Fly
13
1:59.36
612
Holub, Tamila
SO
63
500 Free
5
4:41.53
717
200 Free
19
1:48.18
610
1650 Free
1
15:56.91
714
Jahns, Anna
SR
61
500 Free
6
4:43.59
688
400 IM
17
4:14.06
634
1650 Free
2
15:56.96
714
Calegan, Olivia
SO
60
50 Free
15
22.54
689
100 Breast
4
59.43
760
200 Breast
8
2:12.17
660
Haan, Elise
SR
56
50 Free
27
22.91
625
100 Back
1
51.43
777
200 Back
6
1:53.71
715
Perry, Ky-lee
JR
55
50 Free
2
21.69
852
100 Back
25
54.16
615
100 Free
3
47.5
832
Kline, Madeline
JR
54
3 mtr Diving
29
221.95
Platform Diving
1
271.6
1 mtr Diving
8
267.5
Horomanski, Jes
JR
49
200 IM
7
1:59.54
653
400 IM
12
4:13.74
639
200 Fly
16
2:01.03
555
Morrow, Lindsay
SR
38
200 IM
6
1:57.77
705
400 IM
13
4:15.97
605
200 Breast
25
2:16.25
554
Finke, Ariel
JR
33
500 Free
23
4:49.7
604
400 IM
19
4:14.50
628
1650 Free
5
16:13.39
648
Rowe, Sirena
SO
31
50 Free
7
22.29
733
100 Fly
21
54.21
606
100 Free
21
49.39
667
Fisher, Olivia
SO
26.5
200 IM
24
2:00.32
629
100 Breast
15
1:01.07
665
200 Breast
13
2:11.84
668
Huizinga, Danik
SO
17.5
200 IM
29
2:01.19
602
400 IM
20
4:16.76
592
200 Back
14
1:55.37
670
Shumate, Anna
SO
13.5
100 Breast
15
1:01.07
665
200 Breast
23
2:14.67
597
Bennett, Taylor
FR
5.5
3 mtr Diving
38
165.7
Platform Diving
28
144.8
1 mtr Diving
19
228.5
Fisher, Hailey
FR
5
3 mtr Diving
31
204.65
Platform Diving
23
169.3
1 mtr Diving
22
225.65
UVA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hill, Morgan
JR
92
50 Free
1
21.68
854
100 Fly
1
51.01
826
100 Free
2
47.46
836
Moroney, Megan
JR
83
200 Free
3
1:44.61
751
100 Back
2
51.96
744
200 Back
2
1:51.98
763
Madden, Paige
SO
82
500 Free
2
4:38.13
765
200 Free
2
1:44.03
775
200 Back
4
1:53.18
729
Richter, Abigai
SO
67
200 IM
2
1:55.92
762
100 Back
10
52.89
689
200 Back
8
1:54.52
693
Dusel, Sydney
JR
61
3 mtr Diving
2
335.9
Platform Diving
11
205.65
1 mtr Diving
10
258.05
Seiberlich, Emm
SO
60
500 Free
10
4:43.47
690
100 Back
11
53.13
675
200 Back
3
1:52.54
747
Towbin, Kylie
SR
54
3 mtr Diving
9
280.75
Platform Diving
3
236.85
1 mtr Diving
18
236.05
Menkhaus, Julia
FR
53
200 IM
13
1:59.18
663
100 Back
14
53.73
640
200 Fly
4
1:55.16
748
Eddy, Eryn
SR
53
50 Free
19
22.64
672
200 Free
5
1:44.77
744
100 Free
8
48.86
710
Gmelich, Caroli
SO
48
100 Fly
10
52.52
717
100 Back
6
52.71
699
200 Back
18
1:55.02
679
Wenger, Alexis
FR
44
50 Free
47
23.4
535
100 Breast
2
58.31
833
200 Breast
11
2:10.93
690
Pang, Anna
SO
44
50 Free
16
22.55
687
100 Fly
8
52.75
702
100 Free
16
49.67
644
Nava, Jessica
FR
44
100 Fly
9
51.99
754
100 Back
21
53.75
639
200 Fly
9
1:56.18
714
Valls, Kyla
SO
41
50 Free
17
22.4
713
200 Free
7
1:45.74
705
100 Free
17
48.39
749
Christensen, Ma
FR
39
200 IM
21
1:59.58
651
100 Breast
12
1:00.57
693
200 Breast
9
2:08.85
742
Maguire, Marcel
SO
37
50 Free
40
23.15
582
100 Back
8
54.01
624
200 Back
12
1:54.59
691
Tafuto, Vivian
SR
34
200 IM
22
1:59.87
643
100 Breast
19
1:01.53
639
200 Breast
5
2:09.77
719
Tansill, Mary
JR
28
400 IM
15
4:19.7
543
100 Breast
24
1:02.07
608
200 Breast
12
2:11.02
688
Vonderhaar, Mad
JR
20
200 IM
47
2:05.82
439
100 Breast
18
1:01.11
663
200 Breast
14
2:13.79
620
Politi, Rachel
SR
11
200 IM
38
2:02.53
559
400 IM
21
4:16.83
591
200 Fly
18
1:59.4
611
Parkinson, Kirs
SR
5
3 mtr Diving
20
241.0
1 mtr Diving
29
208.05
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Comerford, Mall
SR
96
500 Free
1
4:34.63
819
200 Free
1
1:41.6
890
100 Free
1
46.57
933
Oglesby, Grace
JR
87
200 IM
3
1:56.33
749
100 Fly
2
51.02
825
200 Fly
1
1:52.81
833
Cattermole, Sop
JR
70
500 Free
9
4:41.76
713
400 IM
6
4:10.63
686
1650 Free
4
16:07.9
670
Fears, Molly
JR
61
3 mtr Diving
4
313.0
Platform Diving
8
202.7
1 mtr Diving
14
254.1
Kendzior, Alina
SR
59
200 IM
5
1:57.56
711
100 Back
9
52.48
713
200 Back
13
1:54.89
683
Sliney, Michael
JR
55
3 mtr Diving
8
260.25
Platform Diving
10
211.5
1 mtr Diving
11
257.9
Astashkina, Mar
SO
49
200 IM
30
2:01.38
596
100 Breast
7
1:00.12
719
200 Breast
4
2:09.3
731
Visscher, Jilli
JR
49
50 Free
6
22.23
744
100 Back
32
54.84
573
100 Free
5
48.54
737
Friesen, Morgan
SO
49
200 IM
34
2:02.19
570
100 Breast
8
1:00.46
699
200 Breast
3
2:09.05
737
Sumida, Maria E
FR
48
200 IM
11
1:59.01
668
400 IM
10
4:11.21
677
200 Fly
12
1:59.15
619
Kraus, Alena
FR
47
500 Free
18
4:45.36
664
100 Fly
14
53.57
649
200 Fly
3
1:55.06
751
Openysheva, Ari
SO
45
500 Free
20
4:47.44
636
200 Free
6
1:45.36
720
100 Free
11
48.76
718
Fanz, Casey
JR
33
50 Free
11
22.33
726
200 Free
36
1:50.78
498
100 Free
10
48.7
723
Braunecker, Ave
JR
33
50 Free
8
22.35
722
100 Breast
20
1:01.6
635
100 Free
19
49.31
673
Wheeler, Kaylee
FR
31
200 IM
31
2:01.73
585
100 Breast
6
59.88
733
200 Breast
18
2:12.87
643
Govejsek, Nastj
JR
15
50 Free
22
22.82
641
100 Fly
15
53.72
639
100 Free
30
50.09
610
James, Lauren
SR
13
200 IM
32
2:01.83
582
100 Breast
23
1:01.88
619
200 Breast
16
2:14.49
602
Dunn, Diana
FR
11
200 IM
35
2:02.2
570
200 Free
16
1:49.27
565
200 Breast
29
2:16.66
542
Lowe, Carley
SO
6
200 IM
40
2:03.89
511
400 IM
23
4:19.95
538
200 Fly
21
2:00.36
579
Holland, Anika
FR
3
3 mtr Diving
26
229.25
Platform Diving
22
170.15
1 mtr Diving
36
184.5
Schoof, Ashlyn
SO
2
50 Free
58
23.66
482
100 Back
29
54.38
602
200 Back
23
1:57.08
623
ND
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dolan, Abigail
JR
71
500 Free
8
4:44.73
673
200 Free
4
1:44.65
749
100 Free
7
48.75
719
Thomas, Luciana
FR
65.5
200 IM
9
1:58.79
675
400 IM
7
4:11.50
673
200 Fly
6
1:56.20
713
Smith, Nicole
SR
60
200 IM
17
1:58.89
672
100 Fly
7
52.5
719
200 Fly
2
1:54.66
765
Quast, Carly
SO
56
50 Free
12
22.43
708
100 Back
3
52.06
738
100 Free
13
49.14
687
Straub, Kelly
SO
50
3 mtr Diving
12
269.0
Platform Diving
6
231.4
1 mtr Diving
16
246.3
Isola, Erin
JR
49
3 mtr Diving
13
266.35
Platform Diving
15
200.4
1 mtr Diving
7
273.2
Eksteen, Sinead
FR
44
500 Free
13
4:45.56
661
200 Free
18
1:48.13
612
1650 Free
7
16:18.8
627
Treuth, Alice
SR
38
500 Free
11
4:45.19
666
100 Back
20
53.68
643
200 Back
10
1:54.36
697
Stewart, Bayley
FR
37
200 IM
16
2:00.58
621
100 Back
12
53.41
659
200 Back
16
1:55.6
664
Sarazen, Kyra
SR
36
200 IM
19
1:59.27
661
200 Free
13
1:47.14
651
200 Back
11
1:54.55
692
Stone, Lindsay
SO
27
500 Free
16
4:48.38
623
200 Free
33
1:50.49
511
1650 Free
11
16:30.38
578
Wiese, Annie
FR
24
3 mtr Diving
14
263.25
Platform Diving
16
195.1
1 mtr Diving
26
215.15
Heller, Lauren
JR
22
50 Free
26
22.87
632
200 Free
10
1:45.83
702
100 Free
20
49.36
669
Sheehan, Erin
JR
18
200 IM
23
2:00.02
638
100 Fly
11
52.62
711
200 Fly
28
2:02.14
515
O’Donnell, Meag
SR
17
50 Free
53
23.52
511
100 Breast
13
1:00.77
682
200 Breast
22
2:14.54
600
Laporte, Madeli
FR
14
500 Free
22
4:48.22
625
200 Free
25
1:49.21
568
1650 Free
16
16:41.18
529
Fore, Skylar
SO
12
50 Free
41
23.22
569
200 Free
17
1:47.48
638
100 Free
22
49.49
659
Grunhard, Caile
SO
9
50 Free
38
23.13
586
100 Fly
17
52.21
738
100 Back
38
55.31
542
Berdusco, Ellen
SR
9
500 Free
28
4:52.23
566
200 Free
47
1:52.33
423
1650 Free
17
16:41.46
527
Smith, Mary
JR
1
50 Free
24
23.02
606
200 Free
46
1:52.30
425
100 Free
31
50.34
588
Nicholls, Sarah
FR
0
200 IM
45
2:05.47
452
100 Breast
28
1:02.72
569
200 Breast
27
2:16.52
546
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Marsh, Alyssa
JR
76.5
50 Free
4
22.15
759
100 Fly
5
52.06
749
100 Back
4
52.18
731
Hess, Madeline
SR
68
50 Free
9
22.22
746
100 Back
5
52.27
725
200 Back
7
1:53.82
712
Whitlow, Cabell
FR
56
200 IM
14
1:59.39
657
400 IM
9
4:11.00
680
200 Fly
7
1:56.78
695
Willborn, Mack
SR
55.5
3 mtr Diving
5
311.55
Platform Diving
5
231.5
1 mtr Diving
19
228.5
Jordan, Kylie
JR
55
200 IM
15
1:59.63
650
100 Fly
3
51.46
792
200 Fly
11
1:57.56
670
Pullinger, Madd
FR
47
3 mtr Diving
21
237.3
Platform Diving
12
203.45
1 mtr Diving
2
308.4
Pish, Melissa
FR
36
500 Free
17
4:43.92
684
200 Free
9
1:45.08
732
100 Free
18
48.86
710
Lee, Easop
FR
30
500 Free
7
4:43.76
686
400 IM
18
4:14.17
633
200 Back
30
1:58.49
583
Fitzpatrick, Li
JR
20
3 mtr Diving
11
275.65
1 mtr Diving
21
228.0
Perri, Carly
SO
16
500 Free
27
4:51.8
573
200 Free
22
1:48.56
595
200 Fly
14
1:59.83
597
Hollander, Shay
FR
16
50 Free
34
23.06
598
100 Back
15
55.49
530
200 Back
21
1:56.63
636
Winslow, Ellie
SO
15
3 mtr Diving
25
232.6
Platform Diving
13
203.1
1 mtr Diving
24
216.25
Callard, Lucy
FR
14
500 Free
33
4:54.65
529
1650 Free
13
16:34.2
561
Gaudette, Jaina
JR
3
3 mtr Diving
24
232.8
Platform Diving
29
139.2
1 mtr Diving
23
216.8
Morris, Halle
SO
1
50 Free
74
24.23
362
100 Breast
25
1:02.32
593
200 Breast
24
2:16.32
552
Lusk, Zoe
FR
1
200 IM
27
2:01.05
607
400 IM
24
4:20.25
533
200 Breast
28
2:16.54
546
Aitchison, Alex
SR
0
50 Free
34
23.06
598
200 Free
28
1:49.70
547
100 Free
25
49.76
637
Scannell, Quinn
SO
0
200 IM
41
2:03.94
510
100 Back
32
54.84
573
200 Back
39
2:01.06
500
Peroni, Rachel
FR
0
50 Free
50
23.44
527
100 Fly
27
54.98
551
200 Fly
26
2:01.96
521
Hinkle, Mickayl
SR
0
50 Free
74
24.23
362
100 Back
28
54.36
603
200 Back
33
1:59.14
563
Nicolaisen, Sha
FR
0
500 Free
39
4:56.85
492
400 IM
27
4:26.14
419
1650 Free
25
17:08.26
389
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Carlson, Molly
JR
73
3 mtr Diving
3
318.95
Platform Diving
4
231.7
1 mtr Diving
9
259.5
Kucheran, Nina
FR
68
200 IM
12
1:59.12
665
100 Breast
5
59.61
749
200 Breast
2
2:08.78
744
Bonniwell, Ayla
JR
47
3 mtr Diving
7
275.45
1 mtr Diving
6
276.35
Cable, Grace
FR
38
3 mtr Diving
6
280.45
1 mtr Diving
13
254.6
Purnell, Natali
SR
37
200 IM
36
2:02.33
565
100 Breast
9
1:00.15
717
200 Breast
10
2:10.57
699
Hulkko, Ida
FR
36
50 Free
64
23.81
451
100 Breast
3
58.94
791
200 Breast
17
2:11.32
681
Alnek, Kertu
FR
32
50 Free
20
22.73
656
100 Fly
13
53.55
650
100 Free
14
49.18
684
Terebo, Emma
SO
25
50 Free
14
22.51
694
100 Free
15
49.47
660
McDonald, Madel
FR
19
50 Free
48
23.41
533
100 Back
13
53.6
648
200 Back
20
1:56.20
647
Schendelaar-Kem
JR
18
100 Fly
12
53.34
664
200 Free
41
1:51.54
462
200 Fly
22
2:00.39
578
Olsen, Elise
SO
18
50 Free
18
22.55
687
100 Fly
16
54.08
615
Holmes, Stephan
FR
15
500 Free
25
4:51.08
584
200 Free
45
1:52.05
437
1650 Free
12
16:33.17
566
Jensen, Laura
FR
14
500 Free
24
4:51.79
573
200 Free
14
1:47.34
644
Bonecz, Boglark
FR
12
200 IM
46
2:05.63
446
400 IM
28
4:26.36
415
200 Fly
15
2:00.56
572
Van Den Berg, D
SR
12
500 Free
29
4:52.63
560
1650 Free
15
16:39.75
535
Cohen, Madeline
SO
6
50 Free
45
23.34
546
100 Back
19
53.27
667
200 Back
31
1:58.74
575
Halmy, Dorothy
JR
6
500 Free
41
4:57.76
476
100 Fly
33
55.85
484
200 Fly
19
1:59.96
592
Drozda, Shelly
SR
5
500 Free
21
4:47.99
628
100 Back
39
55.37
538
200 Back
24
1:57.52
611
Womer, Hannah
FR
5
200 IM
28
2:01.18
603
400 IM
22
4:19.63
544
200 Fly
23
2:01.28
546
Johnston, Leila
SR
3
50 Free
31
22.98
613
100 Fly
22
54.39
594
100 Free
29
50.08
610
Blank, Nicole
JR
0
50 Free
25
22.87
632
100 Free
39
50.78
550
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grund, Emily
66
3 mtr Diving
15
261.15
Platform Diving
2
242.15
1 mtr Diving
4
287.55
Hauder, Carolin
SO
55
200 IM
8
2:00.67
618
100 Breast
14
1:00.99
669
100 Free
9
48.69
724
Cameron, Bryann
JR
51
500 Free
14
4:46.02
655
400 IM
11
4:12.1
664
200 Fly
8
1:57.92
659
Dryer, Robyn
SR
51
500 Free
15
4:46.73
645
200 Free
12
1:47.08
654
1650 Free
6
16:15.63
639
Fields, Zhada
SR
48
50 Free
10
22.29
733
200 Free
11
1:46.38
681
100 Free
12
48.9
707
Higgs, Lillian
FR
40
200 IM
26
2:00.99
609
100 Breast
10
1:00.29
709
200 Breast
7
2:10.91
691
Lohman, Maria
JR
39
3 mtr Diving
16
252.0
Platform Diving
14
202.35
1 mtr Diving
12
256.7
Countie, Grace
FR
35.5
50 Free
4
22.15
759
100 Back
17
52.56
708
100 Free
24
49.93
623
Reiter, Allyson
SO
21
200 IM
33
2:02.11
573
100 Breast
17
1:01.1
663
200 Breast
15
2:13.97
615
Soule, Mary
SO
18
200 IM
37
2:02.45
561
400 IM
14
4:17.16
586
200 Fly
20
2:00.35
579
Bauer, Brooke
JR
14
50 Free
13
22.47
701
200 Free
34
1:50.71
501
100 Free
27
49.9
625
Lindner, Sophie
FR
9
100 Fly
19
53.63
645
100 Back
22
53.85
633
200 Back
28
1:57.94
599
Cole, Emma
SO
5
50 Free
33
23.03
604
100 Fly
20
53.99
621
100 Free
40
50.86
542
Smith, Madeline
SO
4
50 Free
21
22.77
649
100 Fly
30
55.02
548
100 Free
27
49.9
625
Bunar, Sabrina
3
3 mtr Diving
22
235.55
1 mtr Diving
35
187.65
Marsh, Virginia
FR
1
500 Free
50
5:04.84
350
200 Free
24
1:49.12
572
100 Free
26
49.89
626
Perrotta, Brook
SO
0
200 IM
39
2:02.8
550
100 Breast
27
1:02.63
574
200 Breast
36
2:24.01
307
Lowe, Heidi
FR
0
50 Free
29
22.93
622
200 Free
27
1:49.25
566
200 Back
34
1:59.45
553
Mack, Andi
SR
0
50 Free
69
23.98
415
100 Fly
35
56.16
459
200 Fly
35
2:07.22
313
Boyer, Kathryn
SR
0
50 Free
37
23.12
588
100 Breast
32
1:03.89
493
100 Free
49
51.98
434
Hockenberry, Ta
0
3 mtr Diving
34
197.55
Platform Diving
25
152.1
1 mtr Diving
27
214.8
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vereb, Joelle
SO
66
100 Fly
6
52.28
734
100 Breast
11
1:00.32
707
100 Free
4
48.5
740
Gyorgy, Reka
JR
63.5
500 Free
4
4:41.51
717
400 IM
5
4:08.72
714
200 Back
14
1:55.37
670
Peters, Ashlynn
SR
35
3 mtr Diving
10
280.5
Platform Diving
19
192.0
1 mtr Diving
15
250.15
Vos, Loulou
FR
31
500 Free
19
4:47.19
639
200 Free
20
1:48.47
599
1650 Free
9
16:29.32
583
Moravek, Teagan
FR
16
3 mtr Diving
30
205.6
Platform Diving
18
193.1
1 mtr Diving
17
241.45
Leftwich, Brook
FR
15
3 mtr Diving
19
241.4
Platform Diving
17
194.75
1 mtr Diving
28
214.35
Meilus, Emily
SO
9
50 Free
46
23.35
544
100 Back
26
54.19
613
200 Back
17
1:54.89
683
Purcell, Kayla
JR
7
50 Free
42
23.24
565
100 Fly
18
53.16
675
100 Free
34
50.48
576
Andrusin, Abiga
SO
6
50 Free
30
22.94
620
200 Free
21
1:48.55
595
100 Free
23
49.67
644
Beattie, Jenna
JR
5
500 Free
26
4:51.44
578
200 Free
38
1:51.22
477
1650 Free
20
16:52.68
472
Rogers, Leah
SR
3
50 Free
59
23.71
472
100 Fly
23
54.53
584
200 Fly
24
2:03.78
451
Matheson, Elean
JR
2
500 Free
36
4:55.09
521
200 Free
42
1:51.74
452
1650 Free
23
16:58.91
439
Landon, Anna
FR
2
50 Free
23
22.86
634
100 Breast
36
1:04.65
441
100 Free
48
51.66
466
Ryan, Margarita
JR
2
500 Free
31
4:54.07
538
100 Back
23
54.15
616
200 Back
26
1:57.84
602
Sheffield, Moll
SO
1
200 IM
43
2:05.29
459
100 Fly
24
54.78
566
200 Fly
27
2:02.05
518
Mroz, Izzi
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
28
227.45
Platform Diving
31
118.3
1 mtr Diving
33
196.85
Larson, Abigail
FR
0
50 Free
36
23.11
589
200 Free
40
1:51.44
466
100 Free
35
50.52
573
Bruneau, Julia
FR
0
50 Free
38
23.13
586
100 Fly
26
54.94
554
100 Free
33
50.42
582
Westwood, Regan
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
27
227.75
Platform Diving
27
146.65
1 mtr Diving
31
200.4
Cameron, Bailli
JR
0
50 Free
77
24.45
317
100 Breast
31
1:03.86
495
200 Breast
26
2:16.41
550
Griggs, Daniell
SR
0
50 Free
51
23.47
521
100 Fly
29
55.01
549
100 Free
36
50.62
564
GT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hidalgo, Cami
SO
59
3 mtr Diving
17
246.85
Platform Diving
7
222.95
1 mtr Diving
3
290.35
Ilgenfritz, Emi
JR
46
500 Free
12
4:45.3
665
1650 Free
8
16:25.33
600
200 Fly
17
1:59.25
616
Wang, Haibing
SR
46
50 Free
27
22.91
625
200 Free
8
1:45.86
701
100 Free
6
48.68
725
Johnson, Morgan
FR
17
500 Free
34
4:54.81
526
200 Free
32
1:50.47
512
1650 Free
10
16:29.51
582
Hepler, Kristen
JR
15
400 IM
16
4:20.21
534
100 Breast
26
1:02.59
577
200 Breast
21
2:14.39
605
Doi, Carly
JR
12
3 mtr Diving
18
243.4
Platform Diving
20
185.2
1 mtr Diving
32
198.7
Williams, Nicol
FR
5
200 IM
43
2:05.29
459
100 Breast
30
1:02.95
554
200 Breast
20
2:14.18
610
Long, Camille
SO
4
500 Free
44
4:58.49
464
200 Free
51
1:53.29
376
1650 Free
21
16:55.42
457
Paschal, Alexan
SO
3
50 Free
59
23.71
472
100 Back
31
54.63
586
200 Back
22
1:56.82
630
Wallace, Lindsa
JR
3
500 Free
37
4:55.34
517
200 Free
30
1:50.41
515
1650 Free
22
16:56.46
452
Hadd, Madeleine
FR
1
500 Free
42
4:57.9
474
1650 Free
24
17:00.43
431
200 Fly
32
2:03.87
447
Dekshenieks, Ke
FR
1
3 mtr Diving
35
196.5
Platform Diving
24
154.05
1 mtr Diving
39
164.35
Gilbert, Sara
SR
0
50 Free
61
23.72
470
100 Back
30
54.59
589
200 Back
31
1:58.74
575
Lee, Caroline
JR
0
50 Free
70
23.99
413
100 Back
27
54.27
608
200 Back
29
1:58.44
584
Williams, Jami
FR
0
50 Free
62
23.74
465
100 Back
35
55.1
556
200 Back
38
2:00.58
517
Macgregor, Catr
SO
0
200 IM
25
2:00.94
610
100 Breast
29
1:02.84
561
200 Breast
31
2:18.79
478
Best, Lila
SR
0
500 Free
43
4:58.38
466
200 Free
29
1:50.02
533
200 Fly
33
2:03.89
446
Nugent, Celine
SO
0
50 Free
57
23.65
484
200 Free
37
1:50.88
493
100 Free
46
51.56
476
Mauldin, Grace
SO
0
50 Free
55
23.57
501
100 Back
42
56.41
465
200 Back
41
2:01.45
487
Ilie, Florina
SR
0
200 IM
59
2:14.15
150
100 Breast
34
1:04.22
471
200 Breast
33
2:20.03
438
Miller, Chloe
JR
0
100 Fly
31
55.15
539
100 Back
41
56.27
475
200 Fly
25
2:01.8
527
PITT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Giamber, Sarah
JR
35
500 Free
35
4:55.05
522
400 IM
8
4:11.72
670
1650 Free
14
16:37.61
545
Daigneault, Val
JR
32
200 IM
20
1:59.39
657
100 Back
18
53.21
671
200 Back
9
1:54.08
705
Read, Amy
FR
22
3 mtr Diving
23
233.65
Platform Diving
9
213.6
1 mtr Diving
34
195.6
Shaffer, Madely
JR
17
500 Free
30
4:53.07
553
100 Fly
25
54.93
555
200 Fly
10
1:56.88
692
Brown, Rachel
SR
12
50 Free
32
23.0
609
200 Free
15
1:47.77
627
100 Free
37
50.67
559
Elliott, Dakota
FR
10
200 IM
18
1:58.99
669
100 Breast
22
1:01.84
621
200 Breast
30
2:16.92
535
Daday, Colleen
JR
7
500 Free
40
4:57.66
478
1650 Free
18
16:49.35
489
200 Back
46
2:04.29
383
Forbes, Camryn
FR
7
200 IM
42
2:04.94
473
100 Back
24
54.56
591
200 Back
19
1:55.78
659
Jones, Krista
JR
4
3 mtr Diving
36
196.3
Platform Diving
21
184.55
1 mtr Diving
25
215.55
Nalls, Madison
FR
2
500 Free
38
4:56.64
495
200 Free
23
1:49.07
574
100 Free
45
51.53
478
Menahem, Shahar
SO
0
500 Free
47
5:01.59
409
400 IM
25
4:25.34
436
200 Back
35
1:59.77
543
Swantek, Kailyn
SO
0
50 Free
42
23.24
565
100 Free
44
51.38
493
Hendrix, Jacque
JR
0
100 Fly
37
56.76
409
100 Breast
38
1:05.7
367
200 Fly
34
2:06.3
349
Coe, Lisa
0
Platform Diving
26
146.85
1 mtr Diving
40
162.55
Joram, Meghan
SR
0
500 Free
51
5:08.83
281
1650 Free
27
17:15.45
350
200 Fly
38
2:13.81
115
Lynch, Kathleen
SO
0
50 Free
78
24.49
309
100 Back
40
55.66
519
200 Back
37
2:00.55
518
Hochkeppel, Sha
JR
0
200 IM
58
2:09.97
279
100 Back
47
57.6
376
200 Back
36
1:59.92
538
Miller, Katheri
SO
0
400 IM
33
4:39.85
162
100 Breast
40
1:08.69
187
200 Breast
37
2:24.14
303
Schmele, Barbar
JR
0
200 IM
48
2:06.14
426
400 IM
31
4:29.23
356
200 Back
43
2:03.79
402
Williams, Cortn
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
33
201.5
Platform Diving
30
132.1
1 mtr Diving
37
172.5
Kelly, Lauren
FR
0
500 Free
46
5:01.38
412
200 Free
31
1:50.46
513
100 Free
51
52.27
404
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Blagg, Alicia
SO
64
3 mtr Diving
1
366.5
1 mtr Diving
1
329.15
Mason, Zorryonn
FR
28.5
200 IM
9
1:58.79
675
100 Breast
21
1:01.7
629
200 Breast
19
2:13.98
615
Haffety, Millie
FR
25
3 mtr Diving
39
158.95
1 mtr Diving
5
280.5
McGinnis, Clair
JR
6
500 Free
32
4:54.22
535
200 Free
35
1:50.77
498
1650 Free
19
16:52.35
473
Hull, Chloe
FR
0
50 Free
67
23.95
421
100 Breast
39
1:07.48
252
100 Free
53
52.63
368
Skellett, Alain
SO
0
100 Fly
32
55.59
505
100 Back
36
55.15
553
200 Back
27
1:57.91
600
Sickinger, Kath
SR
0
200 IM
53
2:07.51
373
400 IM
32
4:30.96
321
200 Back
45
2:04.18
387
Weissman, Emily
FR
0
500 Free
49
5:04.45
357
200 Free
54
1:57.19
204
1650 Free
26
17:08.32
388
Yu, Roxanne
SR
0
100 Back
37
55.3
543
200 Back
25
1:57.76
604
200 Fly
30
2:03.44
464
McGinnis, Grace
FR
0
500 Free
48
5:03.50
374
200 Free
48
1:52.51
414
1650 Free
28
17:50.18
182
Knapp, Sydney
SO
0
50 Free
52
23.51
513
200 Free
39
1:51.30
473
100 Free
40
50.86
542
Lauther, Madeli
FR
0
50 Free
80
24.69
271
100 Fly
34
56.0
472
200 Fly
36
2:08.53
265
Viguier, Manon
JR
0
50 Free
44
23.32
550
200 Free
44
1:51.94
442
100 Free
32
50.41
582
Oikonomou, Ilia
JR
0
50 Free
66
23.86
440
100 Fly
38
57.78
324
100 Free
42
51.11
519
San Nicolas Mar
SO
0
50 Free
54
23.54
507
200 Free
26
1:49.21
568
100 Free
38
50.72
555
Sensibaugh, Cha
SO
0
200 IM
51
2:06.62
408
400 IM
26
4:25.75
427
200 Fly
31
2:03.52
461
Story, Sydney
SR
0
50 Free
71
24.08
394
200 Free
52
1:54.28
328
100 Free
56
52.9
342
Artigas Fernand
FR
0
200 IM
50
2:06.48
413
400 IM
30
4:29.01
360
200 Back
47
2:05.16
350
BC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dalla Riva, Nat
SO
0
200 IM
52
2:07.18
386
400 IM
29
4:27.66
388
200 Back
48
2:05.69
331
Scott, Ashleigh
FR
0
50 Free
73
24.2
368
200 Free
50
1:53.16
382
100 Free
46
51.56
476
Coyne, Aileen
JR
0
50 Free
67
23.95
421
200 Free
49
1:52.93
394
100 Free
52
52.37
394
Edwards, Grace
FR
0
200 IM
55
2:09.2
308
100 Back
44
56.75
440
200 Back
49
2:06.26
310
Grimes, Maura
SO
0
50 Free
65
23.83
446
100 Back
34
54.94
567
200 Back
40
2:01.22
495
Milia, Anna
FR
0
50 Free
81
25.38
162
100 Breast
37
1:05.4
388
200 Breast
34
2:20.75
414
Uhl, Elizabeth
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
32
202.95
1 mtr Diving
30
201.6
Quinn, Lauren
JR
0
200 IM
56
2:09.61
292
100 Fly
39
58.2
291
100 Free
54
52.64
367
Karle, Katherin
SR
0
200 IM
57
2:09.73
288
100 Back
43
56.74
441
200 Back
44
2:03.89
398
McGeary, Michae
SO
0
50 Free
72
24.16
377
100 Back
46
57.2
406
200 Back
42
2:03.01
431
Taghian, Gabrie
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
37
181.5
O’Reilly, Cecil
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
40
142.1
1 mtr Diving
38
166.75
Covington, Tayl
JR
0
50 Free
79
24.5
307
100 Breast
33
1:04.00
486
Lin, Victoria
JR
0
50 Free
63
23.78
457
100 Fly
28
54.99
551
200 Fly
29
2:03.35
468
Fecarotta, Kris
JR
0
500 Free
45
4:59.43
447
200 Free
43
1:51.84
447
100 Free
50
52.22
409
Freeman, Erika
SR
0
200 IM
49
2:06.42
416
200 Free
53
1:56.45
233
200 Breast
35
2:23.12
336
Elcott, Ina
JR
0
50 Free
76
24.27
354
100 Fly
36
56.33
445
100 Back
45
56.99
422
Lantin, Alexa
FR
0
200 IM
54
2:08.54
333
100 Breast
35
1:04.45
455
200 Breast
32
2:19.16
466
Dolan, Haley
FR
0
50 Free
56
23.61
492
100 Back
48
58.44
314
100 Free
55
52.7
361
Kea, Alison
SO
0
50 Free
49
23.43
529
100 Free
43
51.2
510
Blaze, Isabel
FR
0
100 Fly
40
58.68
255
200 Fly
37
2:12.53
144
Leave a Reply