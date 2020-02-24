Carson Cross Commits to Swim for Lees-McRae College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carson Cross, a current high school senior from Galloway, Ohio, has committed to swim for Division II Lees-McRae College. Cross will graduate from Hilliard Bradley High School in spring 2020 and join the Bobcats’ class of 2024.

Cross is currently a year-round swimmer for the Ohio State Swim Club as well as his high school team at Hilliard Bradley.

During his freshman year of high school, Cross suffered a major concussion after a teammate accidentally dove on top of his head during swim practice. Due to the severity of his injury, Cross was out of the pool for months and missed all of short and long course season that year.

Cross’s year consisted of going to a sports neurologist on a routine basis, participating in weekly neuro-physical therapy, neuro-speech therapy, neuro-occupational therapy, massage therapy, functional rehabilitation, neurological counseling and sports medicine psychological counseling.

Despite the challenges he faced, he kept pushing forward because of his love for the sport. “Working hard to return to swimming taught me to appreciate the joys of swimming. Pre-injury, there were days when I was sick of watching that back line on the bottom of the pool. Now I know how blessed I am to see it,” Cross said.

After freshman year, Cross, who swam and ran cross country, quit cross country to devote his time to swimming and to prepare for his collegiate career.

“Lees-McRae College has a unique combination of academic excellence, a strong swim program, friendly students, and numerous outdoor activities in a mountain setting. Coach Weddell cares about his swimmers and is committed to strengthening the swim program.”

With his current best times, Cross would have had a few finals performances at the 2020 Bluegrass Mtn and Conference Carolinas Champs. He would have placed 12th in the 200 breaststroke (2:14.47) and 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.53).

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 23.80

100 freestyle – 52.37

200 freestyle – 1:52.80

100 breaststroke – 1:01.53

200 breaststroke – 2:14.47

100 butterfly – 55.58

As a team, the Lees-McRae Bobcats placed 4th as a team at the Conference Carolinas Championships.

Cross will begin his swimming career at Lees-McRae College beginning fall 2020.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.