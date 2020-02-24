DII Barton College Gets Commitment From Sprinter Avery Tucker

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avery Tucker, a current high school senior from Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, has committed to swim for Division II Barton College. Tucker will graduate from East Surry High School in spring 2020 and join the Bulldogs’ class of 2024.

Tucker is currently a year-round swimmer for North Piedmont Aquatic Club and the East Surry High School team. At the 2019 NCHSAA 1A/2A Regional Championships, Tucker placed 2nd in the 100 freestyle and was part of two gold medal relays.

At this year’s NCHSAA Regional Championships, Tucker placed 2nd in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.12).

“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my education and swimming career to Barton College. From the time that I stepped on campus, the team and coaches made me feel right at home. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all of their support. Go Bulldogs!”

With her current best times, Tucker would have had multiple finals performances with Barton College at the 2020 Bluegrass Mtn and Conference Carolinas Championships. Tucker would have placed 5th in the 100 backstroke (59.47), 7th in the 100 butterfly (1:00.17) and 8th in the 100 freestyle (53.96).

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 25.19

100 freestyle – 53.96

100 backstroke – 59.47

200 backstroke – 2:07.21

100 butterfly – 1:00.17

200 IM – 2:14.07

At the Bluegrass Mtn and Conference Carolinas Championships this year, Barton College placed 3rd as a team.

Tucker will begin her swimming career at Barton College beginning fall 2020.

