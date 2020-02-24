Highland Ranch’s Annie Osmun Verbally Commits to Colorado School of Mines

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Annie Osmun, a current high school senior from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has committed to swim for Division II Colorado School of Mines. Osmun will graduate from Highlands Ranch High School in spring 2020 and join the Orediggers’ class of 2024.

Osmun is currently a year-round swimmer for Highland Ranch Aquatics and swims for her high school team Mountain Vista Swimming and Diving under coach Rob Nasser.

“The new coaching staff at Mines paired with the second-to-none engineering programs made my choice a no-brainer and I am looking forward to adding to the newly recharged swimming and diving program next fall! Go Orediggers!!”

With her current best times, Osmun would have had multiple A-finals performances with Mines at the 2020 RMAC Championships. Osmun would have placed 2nd in the 50 freestyle (24.01), 4th in the 100 butterfly (57.05) and 5th in the 200 IM (2:07.29).

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 24.01

100 freestyle – 51.42

200 freestyle – 1:56.08

100 backstroke – 58.23

100 butterfly – 57.05

200 IM – 2:07.29

At the RMAC Championships this year, Mines placed 2nd as a team after a record-setting performance from their swimmers.

Osmun will begin her swimming career at the Colorado School of Mines beginning fall 2020.

