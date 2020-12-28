Carlos Martínez Downs Three Para World Records At Pozuelo Trophy

Pozuelo Swimming Club Christmas Trophy

Sunday, December 20, 2020

Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid, Spain

“El Torreón” Sports Center

Results

The Pozuelo Swimming Club Christmas Trophy ran as a one-day meet in the Pozuelo de Alarcón region of Madrid, Spain.

Among those competing were members of Spain’s 2019 World Para Swimming Championships squad, Maria Delgado, Carlos Martínez, José Ramón Cantero, Teresa Perales.

Carlos Martínez’s meet included a contribution to 3 new world records; one individually and two relays. His individual world record came in the SM8 400 freestyle in which he set a new mark of 5:19.86. Martínez’s time was nearly 20 full seconds quicker than the previous world record of 5:39.38, set by Drew Christensen back in 2007.

Martinez then went on to play a part in both the mixed 4×100 freestyle 34 points and the mixed 4×100 medley relays.

In the mixed 34 points 4×100 freestyle, Martínez along with David Sánchez, Francisca Castro, and Julia Benito lowered the world record to a 4:39.37. Later in the day, Martínez was back to swim the breast leg on the 4×100 mixed 34 points relay with Ignacio Arribas (back) Isabel Y. Hernández (fly), Teresa Perales (free). Together, the four Spaniards set a new world record of 5:13.87 in the event. According to the World Para Swimming record book, both of the mixed 4×100 34 point world records were vacant at the time of these swims.

The other individual world record that was broken at the meet came from José Ramón Cantero. Cantero lowered the WR in the S11 50 freestyle to a 27.39. That swim for Cantero was quick enough to shave 0.31 seconds off Konstantin Tychkov’s previous world record of 27.70.

While it wasn’t a world record, Iván Salguero managed to down the European record in the S13 200 freestyle with his swim of 2:01.57.