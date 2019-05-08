Canadian Backstroker Sebastian Somerset Commits to Cal for 2019

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sebastian Somerset of Cascade Swim Club will join the Cal Bears in the fall. The backstroke specialist becomes part of their class of 2023.

It’s a little late but super excited to announce that I’ll be swimming and going to school at University of California, Berkeley next year!! Go bears 🐻!!

TOP TIMES (LCM/SCY converted)

50m back – 25.96 / 21.88

100m back – 55.92 / 47.59

200m back – 2:00.12 / 1:45.80

50m free – 24.11 / 20.94

100m free – 52.03 / 45.49

At the 2019 Canadian Worlds Trials in April, Somerset swam to 3rd in the 50 back, 6th in the 100 back, and 7th in the 200 back. He was the top junior swimmer in the 50 back.

Somerset joins a program with one of the greatest backstroke legacies in the country. Recently, they’ve boasted the likes of 100 back WR holder Ryan Murphy and Olympian Jacob Pebley on their roster. Rising juniors Bryce Mefford and Daniel Carr are the current backstroke leaders on Cal’s roster– both made the 200 back A final, while Carr was in the 100 back A final at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Carr was also their lead-off on both medley relays, both of which placed 2nd in the country.

Somerset joins Addie Laurencelle, Calvin David, Colby Mefford, Jacques Läuffer, Jason Louser, Michael Petrides, Preston Niayesh, and Will Pelton in a large incoming class for the 2019 NCAA champions Cal. Depending on how he converts, his backstroke looks to be in line with C. Mefford (22.1/48.2/1:44.4) and Pelton (22.8/48.7/1:45.5), two of the other strong backstrokers in the class.

