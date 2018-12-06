Swiss National Teamer Jacques Läuffer Commits to Cal

Jacques Läuffer from Zurich, Switzerland has verbally committed to the University of California, Berkeley for 2019-20. He’ll suit up for the Golden Bears with class of 2023 commits Addie Laurencelle, Calvin David, Colby Mefford, Jason Louser, Michael Petrides, Preston Niayesh, and Will Pelton.

“Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of California Berkeley! I am really thankful for my family, teammates and many coaches who have supported me along the way! Go Bears!”

Läuffer swims for Limmat Sharks Zürich and represents Switzerland on the international stage. He specializes in breast, IM, and freestyle. At the 2018 Swiss Short Course Nationals last month, he placed 3rd in the 100 breast, missing the podium by .02 with a PB of 1:00.16. He was also 4th in the 50 breast (27.89), 6th in the 100 IM (56.75), and he qualified 4th out of prelims in the 200 IM (2:04.00) although didn’t swim in finals.

Last summer Läuffer competed for Switzerland at the LEN European Aquatics Championships 2018 in Glasgow. There he swam the 100 breast (1:02.29) and 200 breast (2:12.44), earning PBs in both and making the semi-finals in the latter.

Best SCM times (converted):

  • 50 breast – 27.78 (25.02)
  • 100 breast – 1:00.16 (54.19)
  • 200 breast – 2:07.34 (1:54.72)
  • 200 IM – 1:59.62 (1:47.76)
  • 400 IM – 4:14.54 (3:49.31)

Best LCM times (converted):

  • 50 breast – 28.96 (25.18)
  • 100 breast – 1:02.29 (54.31)
  • 200 breast – 2:12.44 (1:55.71)
  • 200 IM – 2:04.91 (1:49.64)
  • 400 IM – 4:26.59 (3:54.40)

View this post on Instagram

Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of California Berkeley! I am really thankful for my family, teammates and many coaches who have supported me along the way! Go Bears! #calmenswim#gogoldenbears

A post shared by Jacques (@jacques_l) on

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].

 

8
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jambo Sana

Is this the case of another foreigner taking a taxpayer-funded scholarship from an American? I can live with foreigners swimming in the NCAAs, but not taking scholarships at the expense of American kids.

Vote Up0-24Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Braden Keith

What percentage of NCAA scholarships do you believe are funded by taxes?

Further – American public universities are funded at the state level, not the national level. And I would bet that most NCAA D1 swimmers have never paid a tax in their lives, and in fact have been a lifelong tax BREAK for their parents. So, 99.99% of D1 athletes are attending universities that their tax dollars didn’t fund, and a whole lot of them are attending universities that their parents’ tax dollars didn’t fund either.

Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

while we at it, in the subject, is Taylor Ruck a US citizen or a Canadian citizen living in the US?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
SVIRD

Appreciate the effort Braden, but you’re wasting your breath on xenophobes like this.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Jacques Laeuffer

Dear Jambo,
Thank you very much for your humble comment. Because I was born in New Haven, Connecticut, I also hold U.S. citizenship.
Best regards,
Jacques

Vote Up23-1Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
UCswim

Nice, who ordered the crow!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Jimbo

It’s people like this that makes swim not fun for swimmers

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Daddy

You must be fun at parties

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!