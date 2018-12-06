Swiss National Teamer Jacques Läuffer Commits to Cal

Jacques Läuffer from Zurich, Switzerland has verbally committed to the University of California, Berkeley for 2019-20. He’ll suit up for the Golden Bears with class of 2023 commits Addie Laurencelle, Calvin David, Colby Mefford, Jason Louser, Michael Petrides, Preston Niayesh, and Will Pelton.

“Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of California Berkeley! I am really thankful for my family, teammates and many coaches who have supported me along the way! Go Bears!”

Läuffer swims for Limmat Sharks Zürich and represents Switzerland on the international stage. He specializes in breast, IM, and freestyle. At the 2018 Swiss Short Course Nationals last month, he placed 3rd in the 100 breast, missing the podium by .02 with a PB of 1:00.16. He was also 4th in the 50 breast (27.89), 6th in the 100 IM (56.75), and he qualified 4th out of prelims in the 200 IM (2:04.00) although didn’t swim in finals.

Last summer Läuffer competed for Switzerland at the LEN European Aquatics Championships 2018 in Glasgow. There he swam the 100 breast (1:02.29) and 200 breast (2:12.44), earning PBs in both and making the semi-finals in the latter.

Best SCM times (converted):

50 breast – 27.78 (25.02)

100 breast – 1:00.16 (54.19)

200 breast – 2:07.34 (1:54.72)

200 IM – 1:59.62 (1:47.76)

400 IM – 4:14.54 (3:49.31)

Best LCM times (converted):

50 breast – 28.96 (25.18)

100 breast – 1:02.29 (54.31)

200 breast – 2:12.44 (1:55.71)

200 IM – 2:04.91 (1:49.64)

400 IM – 4:26.59 (3:54.40)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].