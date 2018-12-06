Swiss National Teamer Jacques Läuffer Commits to Cal

Jacques Läuffer from Zurich, Switzerland has verbally committed to the University of California, Berkeley for 2019-20. He’ll suit up for the Golden Bears with class of 2023 commits Addie Laurencelle, Calvin David, Colby Mefford, Jason Louser, Michael Petrides, Preston Niayesh, and Will Pelton.
“Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of California Berkeley! I am really thankful for my family, teammates and many coaches who have supported me along the way! Go Bears!”
Läuffer swims for Limmat Sharks Zürich and represents Switzerland on the international stage. He specializes in breast, IM, and freestyle. At the 2018 Swiss Short Course Nationals last month, he placed 3rd in the 100 breast, missing the podium by .02 with a PB of 1:00.16. He was also 4th in the 50 breast (27.89), 6th in the 100 IM (56.75), and he qualified 4th out of prelims in the 200 IM (2:04.00) although didn’t swim in finals.
Last summer Läuffer competed for Switzerland at the LEN European Aquatics Championships 2018 in Glasgow. There he swam the 100 breast (1:02.29) and 200 breast (2:12.44), earning PBs in both and making the semi-finals in the latter.
Best SCM times (converted):
- 50 breast – 27.78 (25.02)
- 100 breast – 1:00.16 (54.19)
- 200 breast – 2:07.34 (1:54.72)
- 200 IM – 1:59.62 (1:47.76)
- 400 IM – 4:14.54 (3:49.31)
Best LCM times (converted):
- 50 breast – 28.96 (25.18)
- 100 breast – 1:02.29 (54.31)
- 200 breast – 2:12.44 (1:55.71)
- 200 IM – 2:04.91 (1:49.64)
- 400 IM – 4:26.59 (3:54.40)
Is this the case of another foreigner taking a taxpayer-funded scholarship from an American? I can live with foreigners swimming in the NCAAs, but not taking scholarships at the expense of American kids.
What percentage of NCAA scholarships do you believe are funded by taxes?
Further – American public universities are funded at the state level, not the national level. And I would bet that most NCAA D1 swimmers have never paid a tax in their lives, and in fact have been a lifelong tax BREAK for their parents. So, 99.99% of D1 athletes are attending universities that their tax dollars didn’t fund, and a whole lot of them are attending universities that their parents’ tax dollars didn’t fund either.
while we at it, in the subject, is Taylor Ruck a US citizen or a Canadian citizen living in the US?
Appreciate the effort Braden, but you’re wasting your breath on xenophobes like this.
Dear Jambo,
Thank you very much for your humble comment. Because I was born in New Haven, Connecticut, I also hold U.S. citizenship.
Best regards,
Jacques
Nice, who ordered the crow!
It’s people like this that makes swim not fun for swimmers
You must be fun at parties