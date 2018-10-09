CIF State 100 BK Runner-Up Colby Mefford to Join Brother Bryce at Cal

Colby Mefford of the Sierra Marlins has sent a verbal commitment to the Cal Bears. A senior at Oak Ridge High School, Mefford will follow his brother Bryce, who is a sophomore at Cal and who finished 4th in the 200 back and 8th in the 200 free at NCAAs as a freshman.

As a junior with Oak Ridge last year, Colby Mefford was the 100 back runner-up at the 2018 CIF State Championships. He also placed 3rd in the 200 free, led off Oak Ridge’s winning 200 medley relay, and led off their 8th place 200 free relay.

TOP TIMES

100y free – 45.64

200y free – 1:37.28

50y back – 22.80

100y back – 48.95

200y back – 1:47.80

100y fly – 49.10

200y fly – 1:49.88

A similar set of impact events to his brother, Mefford projects to be a backstroker and 200 freestyler at Cal.

Mefford would have made 2018 Pac-12 Champs C finals in the 200 free, both of the backstroke events, and the 200 fly. He will join a Cal backstroke group that is led by his brother, sophomore Daniel Carr, and junior Zheng Quah.

Mefford is the sixth 2023 verbal for Cal, along with #13 Jason Louser, #18 Michael Petrides, Addie Laurencelle, Calvin David, and Will Pelton.

