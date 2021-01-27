Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Women To Host USC, UCLA In Duals This Weekend

by SwimSwam 0

January 27th, 2021 College, Pac-12

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

BERKELEY – Cal will host USC and UCLA twice each this weekend in a busy three-day stretch for the women’s swimming & diving programs at Spieker Aquatics Complex.

The schedule will feature the Golden Bears against the Trojans at 11 a.m. Friday, with the teams meeting for a second time at 9 a.m. in a Saturday morning dual meet.

Cal will then turn its attention to UCLA, facing the Bruins Saturday at 3 p.m. and again Sunday at 9 a.m.

The rest of the confirmed 2021 schedule includes the Pac-12 Championships Feb. 24-27 and the NCAA Championships March 17-20. Additional meets may be added at a later date.

Under Pac-12 and local public health protocols, no fans are permitted to attend the meets in Berkeley. Fans can follow along on the Cal women’s swimming & diving social media accounts on Twitter (@CalWSwim), Facebook (facebook.com/CalWomensSwimmingandDiving) and Instagram (@CalWSwim).

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!