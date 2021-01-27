Cal Women To Host USC, UCLA In Duals This Weekend

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

BERKELEY – Cal will host USC and UCLA twice each this weekend in a busy three-day stretch for the women’s swimming & diving programs at Spieker Aquatics Complex.

The schedule will feature the Golden Bears against the Trojans at 11 a.m. Friday, with the teams meeting for a second time at 9 a.m. in a Saturday morning dual meet.

Cal will then turn its attention to UCLA, facing the Bruins Saturday at 3 p.m. and again Sunday at 9 a.m.

The rest of the confirmed 2021 schedule includes the Pac-12 Championships Feb. 24-27 and the NCAA Championships March 17-20. Additional meets may be added at a later date.

Under Pac-12 and local public health protocols, no fans are permitted to attend the meets in Berkeley. Fans can follow along on the Cal women’s swimming & diving social media accounts on Twitter (@CalWSwim), Facebook (facebook.com/ CalWomensSwimmingandDiving) and Instagram (@CalWSwim).