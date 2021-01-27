Five Reasons To Subscribe To The Race Club

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder.

If you are like me, you think twice, no, three times, before subscribing to anything. Here are five good reasons why, after your third time considering, you should click the subscribe tab on your phone or keyboard and become a Race Club member.

1. We all have a lot to learn about swimming.

Notice I said we. That includes me. There is so much we don’t yet know about this amazing sport of swimming. We should be learning something new almost every single day. Our Race Club videos and articles will help you learn, whether you are a coach, a swimmer or a parent. We pride ourselves in bringing new, fresh ideas and content to you every week, and we never shy away from tackling the controversial subjects. No, we should never stop learning.

2. Where else will you find good information on swimming technique?

Swimming is arguably the most technique-sensitive sport in the world. Yet, there are very few places or sources one can visit to get good, reliable information on improving swimming technique. We back our recommendations up with evidence-based research and science. That is important.

3. Technique is half of the equation toward fast Swimming.

Well, that is my opinion. Regardless, everyone agrees that technique is important. Yet, how much time is being devoted to improving swimming technique all over the world? Very little. Every swimmer needs to work on improving his or her technique – nearly every day. Our over 300 Race Club videos, podcasts and articles are a great source of learning new and not-so-new techniques for all four strokes, starts and turns. They will help make you a better swimmer or coach.

Subscription Freestyle Backstroke Breaststroke Butterfly Dryland Kicking Starts Turns Lane 2 55 28 24 26 22 7 9 4 Lane 3 & 4 70 35 32 34 51 14 19 5

Numbers of various swimming Webisodes now available on our subscription Lanes

4. If you are going to pay good money for a subscription, it had better be of high quality.

Our videos are of the highest quality. Ok, so I am a little biased. My son, Richard, produces them. As a former world-class swimmer, he knows about swimming and videography. His shots are unique, interesting, revealing and challenging to get. They are easy to learn from. You will see swimming technique, both good and bad, from great swimmers and not-so-great swimmers, from angles that you will rarely find elsewhere and with extremely high-resolution images. You will see what to do and what to avoid doing. You will get on-deck explanations and instructions from Race Club Head Coach Devin Murphy and me. How can you beat that?

5. You won’t get bombarded with emails and notices.

Nothing is more annoying than receiving a bunch of emails each day that you don’t want or need, particularly when they come from a source that purchased your subscriber’s contact information. With The Race Club, you don’t need to worry about that. We believe in delivering great content, but not every day. We work hard to develop quality content in our videos and articles and release them about once per week. We take your privacy seriously and will never share your email with anyone, nor sell it to someone else.

We could think of some other reasons for you to subscribe, but these are a good start. We hope to see you join The Race Club soon and become a member of our growing family of subscribers!

Yours in swimming,

Gary Sr.

Like The Race Club on Facebook

Follow The Race Club on Instagram

Follow The Race Club on Twitter

Connect to The Race Club / Gary Hall Sr. on Linkedin

[email protected]

See The Race Club HQ here.

Because Life is Worth Swimming, our mission is to promote swimming through sport, lifelong enjoyment, and good health benefits. Our objective is for each member of and each participant in The Race Club to improve his or her swimming performances, health, and self-esteem through our educational programs, services and creativity. We strive to help each member of The Race Club overcome challenges and reach his or her individual life goals.

The Race Club provides facilities, coaching, training, technical instruction, video, fitness and health programs for swimmers of all ages and abilities. Race Club swim camps are designed and tailored to satisfy each swimmer’s needs, whether one is trying to reach the Olympic Games or simply improve one’s fitness. Our programs are suitable for beginner swimmers, pleasure swimmers, fitness swimmers, USA swimming or YMCA swimmers, or triathletes; anyone who wants to improve swimming skills. All of our Race Club members share an enjoyment of being in the water and use swimming to stimulate a more active mind and body.