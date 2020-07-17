Cal Women Nab Spanish Sprinter Daniela Cogswell for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Spanish-born and Dubai-based sprinter Daniela Cogswell has verbally committed to the Cal Bears for fall 2021. Cogswell trains with Hamilton Aquatics in Dubai.

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to UC – Berkeley! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends for all the support. Big thanks goes out to Coach Ash Morris and of course to my future coaches, Coach McKeever & Coach Korman for this great opportunity. Go Bears!!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 free – 26.16 / 23.04

100 free – 57.25 / 50.76

200 free – 2:07.85 / 1:52.57

50 back – 29.76 / 25.42

100 back – 1:04.77 / 56.20

At the 2019 Spanish Spring Nationals last April, Cogswell placed seventh in the 50 free (26.61) and made semifinals in the 50/100/200 back. At the 2019 Spanish Summer Nationals last August, in the 16-year-old division, Cogswell won gold in the 50 free, silver in the 100 back and bronze in the 100 free.

Cal just graduated Abbey Weitzeil, the fastest female 50-yard freestyler in history, as well as another top sprinter in Maddie Murphy. In the 50, rising sophomore Eloise Riley of Australia is the top returner for the Bears (22.0), while Izzy Ivey, a rising junior, is the top 100 freestyler returning after going 47.8 last season.

More sprint talent is incoming with the class of 2024, highlighted by backstroker Isabelle Stadden, who brings sprint free bests of 22.7/49.4, and Danish national Emily Gantriis (25.4/55.6 in LCM).

Cal’s very large class of 2025 also includes Alicia Henry, Annika McEnroe, Elizabeth Cook, Ella Mazurek, Fanni Fabian, Jessica Davis, Lea Polonsky, McKenna Stone, Melanie Julia, Mia Kragh, Shelby Suppiger, and Stephanie Akakabota. There’s a strong group of sprinters in this class, too, between Cook (23.0/49.8), Fabian (56.5 LCM), Mazurek (23.1/49.6), Stone (22.6/49.5), Kragh (22.8/49.8) and Akakabota (23.1).

