Euro Summer Juniors Silver Medalist Fanni Fabian of Hungary Picks Cal

Hungary’s Fanni Fabian has verbally committed to the Cal Golden bears for fall 2021. Fabian attends Base High School and Elementary School of the University of Szeged and trains with Swimming Club Szeged.

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 free – 56.54 / 50.10

200 free – 1:59.37 / 1:45.48

400 free – 4:13.17 / 4:43.65

100 fly – 1:03.44 / 56.34

200 fly – 2:09.94 / 1:55.63

200 IM – 2:19.47 / 2:01.93

400 IM – 4:49.57 / 4:15.53

Fabian was the 200 fly silver medalist at the 2019 European Summer Juniors, where she was fifth in the 200 free and swam on Hungary’s 400 free relay, 800 free relay and mixed 400 free relay. She also placed fifth in the 200 free at the 2018 European Summer Juniors.

At the 2019 World Junior Champs, Fabian placed fourth in the 200 fly and fifth in the 200 free.

Fabian brings in fantastic mid-distance free speed, similar to a Robin Neumann type (rising Cal senior). Her 200 fly is also very impressive and probably her top event, while she has potential, too, in the IM (especially the 400). All of Fabian’s top times come from 2019, save for the 100 fly, which is from 2018.

Cal just graduated the fastest 50-yard freestyler in history, Abbey Weitzeil, who is also one of the best 100 and 200 freestylers in history, too. Neumann returns as the top 200 freestyler (1:44.0) and the #2 100 freestyler (48.4) and #2 500 freestyler (4:39.2), while rising junior Isabel Ivey (47.8 last season) and rising sophomore Ayla Spitz (4:39.2 last season) are the top returners in the 100 and 500, respectively. Rachel Klinker, also a rising sophomore, is another mid-distance standout returner for the Bears; she was 1:45.4/4:42.7 in the 200/500 last year, and she also clocked a 1:53.8 to lead the program in the 200 fly.

With her converted times, Fabian would’ve been invited to the 2020 NCAA Champs in the 200 fly, while she would’ve been just within reach of a 200 free invite. She would’ve been Cal’s #2 200 butterflier and their #5 200 freestyler last year.

In Cal’s class of 2025, one of the largest in recent memory, Fabian joins Alicia Henry, Annika McEnroe, Elizabeth Cook, Ella Mazurek, Jessica Davis, Lea Polonsky, McKenna Stone, Melanie Julia, Mia Kragh, Shelby Suppiger, and Stephanie Akakabota.

