Cal To Hire Texas Volunteer Chase Kreitler As New Assistant Coach

California will fill the vacancy in its men’s coaching staff this week, hiring former Texas volunteer assistant coach Chase Kreitler, a source tells us.

Kreitler will take over the official coaching staff spot that opened up when Yuri Suguiyama took the head coaching job at Wisconsin last month.

Kreitler was a volunteer assistant with Texas for the past two seasons, though his prior three stints were paid, official assistant coaching gigs. He’s a California native who swam at California State University Bakersfield from 2005-2009, and he stayed on with that program as an assistant coach for two more seasons. During his coaching tenure there, CSUB won its first-ever conference title in Division I by winning the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation in 2011. He then spent the next two years at Eastern Michigan University, helping the team win MAC titles.

After that, Kreitler was with LSU for three seasons, and jumped into a volunteer role with Texas in 2016, staying there through this past NCAA season.

Kreitler recently moved to California, as his wife started a job with Facebook. Per his Facebook, Kreitler started as a volunteer assistant coach at Stanford University last month.

He joins a Cal men’s program that has finished 2nd at the past four NCAA Championships and has finished 1st or 2nd every year since 2010, winning three titles along the way.