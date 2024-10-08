Cal Poly Men, UCSB Women Earn Wins As Teams Split Blue-Green Rivalry Matchup

Cal Poly vs UC Santa Barbara

October 4, 2024

San Luis Obispo, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Cal Poly Athletics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly men’s swimming and diving program earned its first victory over UC Santa Barbara (151-143) since 2021-22 thanks in part to six event wins, while the women’s program put up a valiant effort despite falling to the Gauchos 100-194.

Evan Yoo , the standout transfer who made waves after earning King of the Pool a few weeks ago, captured a pair of event wins (1000 free and 200 breast) and helped Cal Poly to a second place finish in the 400 medley relay. In winning the 200 breast, Yoo posted the third-fastest time in program history (1:58.64), narrowly overtaking Paolo Stanchi’s second-best mark from 2014 (1:58.41).

Highlighted by Alex Seybold’s 100 breast win (56.27), the Seybold brothers combined for six top-3 placements between the two of them. Alex and Sam led off the 400 medley relay together in front of Krishna Clarke and Lucas Crother-Collado while placing third in that event (3:21.87), just over three seconds behind teammates Drew Huston , Yoo, Finn Schlamp , and Jonathan Butler . Alex also followed behind Yoo in the 200 breast with a 2:04.09 time that earned him third place before earning second in the 200 IM (1:53.81). In that same event, Sam earned fourth (1:55.68) but swam even better in the pair of backstroke events, capturing third in the 100-yard (50.62) and finishing just behind Drew Huston in second for the 200-yard (1:50.77)

Huston, holder of Cal Poly’s 100 and 200 backstroke all-time records, captured first in the 200-yard (1:49.96) while falling narrowly behind UCSB’s Matt Driscoll for second place in the 100-yard (49.13). In other men’s events, sophomore Austin Lathrop earned a second place finish in the 200 fly (1:52.69), Jonathan Butler blitzed the 50 free competition to win first (21.08), and Lucas Meneghetti won the 500 free (4:37.75).

2024 King of the Dive, Justin Dolezal , totaled 302.70 points in the men’s 1-meter, which meets the zone diving championship score qualifications. True freshman Lucas Lehrer won the 3-meter with a combined score of 283.73.

On the women’s side, Olivia Sundgren earned a pair of event victories, pacing the pack in the 1000 free (10:32.53) and 500 free (5:07.76). Although Sundgren was the only Cal Poly women’s swimmer to place first, Amalie Claus-Udarbe earned second in the 100 breast (1:06.32), Ella Bettencourt had a quartet of top-5 finishes in the 50 free (24.71), 200 and 400 medley, and 200 free (1:56.69), and finally Summer Cheng placed third in the 100 fly (58.07) and 200 free relay (1:38.79).

Women’s diving had some parity as a pair of freshman won the day. Ava Lazovsky took first in the 1-meter, earning a 230.78 total score, while Ava Geronimo totaled 232.05 in the 3-meter.

Cal Poly swimming and diving heads on the road next weekend for two invitationals at Big West opponent Cal State Bakersfield’s John S. Hillman Memorial Aquatic Center.

Courtesy: UCSB Athletics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Cali. – UC Santa Barbara Men’s and Women’s Swim kicked off their season in the pool against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The women earned a 94 point victory over their opponents in the Blue-Green Rivalry, while the men fell to their opponents by eight. Nevertheless, Gaucho Swim looked promising in their season debut – taking first in numerous events.

FROM HEAD COACH JACLYN ROSEN

“We had a great time racing,” said Rosen. “We had wins by every single one of our captains as well as big swims by new rookies. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and to see what this team can do. Super proud to be a Gaucho.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Of the 14 events the women’s team competed in, they placed first in 12 of them. This dominant performance was headlined by Miranda Stevenson who placed best in the 50 freestyle (23.97) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.80) along with her participation in two winning relay teams (200 freestyle relay – 1:36.23 and the 400 medley – 3:49.58). Junior, Hazel Derr notched four victories as well, sweeping first in both the 100 backstroke (57.02) and 200 backstroke (2:05.12) while manning positions in the aforementioned 400 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Lucy Huang demonstrated her abilities with first place finishes in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.93) and 200 IM (2:09.79).

Other notable finishes that were the best at the meet were Makena Leacox in the 100 butterfly (56.53), Tyryn Empremsilapa in the 100 freestyle (52.67), Sophie Ryan in the 200 butterfly (2:08.52), and Annie Andres in 200 freestyle (1:56.34).

The men’s team placed first in eight of their events. Austin Sparrow led the way with victories in the 100 freestyle (45.16) and 200 freestyle (1:40.58). He joined Matt Driscoll, Kyle Brill, and Bryden Thielenhaus with a winning time of 3:49.58 in the 400 medley relay. Sparrow wrapped the meet up along with Mason Wendler, Rob Carpenter, and Zac Tamusaitis with a leading time of 1:22.57 in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Gaucho Men’s team also garnered first place finishes from Matt Driscoll in the 100 backstroke (48.91), Billy Picht in the 200 butterfly (1:52.08), Bryden Thielenhaus in the 100 butterfly (50.05), and senior Kyle Brill’s time of 1:50.78 in the 200 IM.

UP NEXT

The Blue and Gold travel to Cal State Bakersfield for the Bakersfield Invite next week with the women looking to follow up their successful start and the men hoping to secure their first win of the season after a narrow defeat. The meet kicks off Friday, Oct. 11 at noon and continues into Saturday.