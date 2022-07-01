Bumble Signs NIL Deals With 50 Female Student-Athletes to Celebrate Title IX

Bumble, a popular dating app, has announced that it is signing 50 female student-athletes under NIL deals as a part of the company’s 50 year celebration of Title IX.

With its announcement, Bumble’s CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd formally introduced the first 25 athletes who will be in partnership with the company under the new deals. According to a Bumble spokesperson, “The partnerships involve social media support, events and appearances, and media opportunities over a year.”

Included in the inaugural group of athletes are future NC State swimmer Casaundra (Cassie) Moses and Stanford water polo player Shaye Story. Moses, who is a member of the high school class of 2022, is a multi-time Junior Nationals qualifier specializing in the sprint freestyle and backstroke events. She recently competed at the US International Team Trials back in April, setting a season best in the 50 freestyle (26.39) en route to a 43rd place finish. Moses is a two time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and is set to begin her NCAA career at NC State in the fall. Story is entering her sophomore year at Stanford in the fall. Last season, Story only appeared in 2 games for the Cardinals, scoring 1 goal en route to helping Stanford win the NCAA Championship. In high school, Story was a member of the USA Futures National Team.

“Bumble is not just a dating app,” said Moses, “but it is also a way to make friends and find community. In addition to finding friends there is a way to move your career forward.”

The partnerships are a part of Bumble’s 50 for 50 incentive. The company commented on the partnerships in their media announcement, stating, “Fifty years ago, women in collegiate sports gained important protection from discrimination. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, commonly known as Title IX, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. While it opened doors for many, there’s more opportunity ahead for women competing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).”

“In honor of the federal law’s 50th anniversary, Bumble begins its support of a wealth of overlooked women athletes around the country. We’re embarking on a yearlong sponsorship of 50 remarkable women, with equal pay amounts across all 50 NIL (name, image, and likeness) contracts. The inaugural class of athletes are a small representation of the talented women around the country who diligently — and often without recognition — put in the work on a daily basis.”

The contracts were made possible under the NCAA’s updated NIL policy, which just went into place last year. Under the new rules, athletes are allowed to profit off of their name, image, and likeness through partnerships that would have previously made them ineligible for NCAA competition.