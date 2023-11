Budapest 2024: fechas confirmadas para el Mundial de piscina corta

Russia and Syria Abstain From Vote As United Nations Adopts Olympic Truce For 2024 Russia and Syria abstained from voting for the Olympic Truce, which is a revival of the Greek tradition to allow safe passage for athletes to the Games.

World Aquatics Confirms Dates For 2024 Short Course World Championships In Budapest The 2024 Short Course World Championships will run from December 10-15 in Budapest, and reigning world champ Hubert Kos plans on being there.