Bryant Set to Face NEC foes Wagner, Central Connecticut

Courtesy: Bryant Athletics

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – For the first time in the 2018-19 season, the Bryant University women’s swimming and diving team will be hosting a meet, as the Bulldogs face Wagner and Central Connecticut on Friday night and Saturday afternoon at the Chace Athletic Center Pool and Clark University.

Swim’s Particulars

Opponent: Central Connecticut, Wagner

First Race: 5 p.m. Friday | Noon Saturday

Location: Chace Athletic Center Pool

Live Stream: NEC Front Row (Friday | Saturday)

Last Time Out

Junior Alaina Scifo (Ipswich, Great Britain) and sophomores Elin Svard (Falun, Dalarna, Sweden) and Heather Wong (Ramsey, N.J.) each won two events in Bryant’s 161-139 win over Iona on Saturday afternoon in New Rochelle, N.Y. Senior Kelci Abernethy (Chandler, Ariz.) finished first in the 3-meter and second in the 1-meter en route to her second NEC Diver of the Week award this season.

Last Meet with Central and Wagner

The Bulldogs split their meet last season, defeating Central Connecticut 204-147 and falling to Wagner 192-161. Then-junior Jillian Rice (Trumbull, Conn.) won the 50 free (24.19), while taking home four second-place finishes.

A Bit about the Blue Devils

Central Connecticut has won two of their five matchups entering the weekend, with their latest result going against them by a 162-121 margin to New Hampshire.

In the meet with the Wildcats, Aidan Devers and Alexis Fredricks went 1-2 in the 200 back while the Blue Devils also finished 1-2 in the 200 free relay.

A Bit about the Seahawks

Wagner has yet to lose a dual meet this season, winning all three matchups in the Iona Quad Meet against the Gaels, Sacred Heart and St. Francis Brooklyn and then defeating Saint Francis in a dual meet last weekend.

The Seahawks won the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, as well as swept the 100 back to power Wagner to the victory against the Red Flash.