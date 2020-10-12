Brown Women’s Swimming & Diving Adds Eight for the Class of 2024

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women’s swimming & diving program will welcome six swimmers and two divers to the team for the Class of 2024, head coach Kate Kovenock announced.

“We’re very excited for the Class of 2024 to join us on College Hill this academic year,” said Kovenock. “I want to thank BWSD assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, Niko Fantakis , for his ongoing efforts to better our program by finding bright, driven student-athletes who can capitalize on Brown’s unique opportunities. All eight members of this class not only connected with our team but with the foundational principles of the University itself.”

Megan Aho

Hometown: Fullerton, Calif.

High School: Troy

Club Team: SoCal Divers (Scott Reich)

Top Times:

1 Meter – 398.25

3 Meter – 389.50

Why Brown?: “After visiting Brown for the first time, I fell in love with the campus, the community, and the academic opportunities offered to me through open curriculum. I immediately felt like a part of the team and was so excited to continuing improving as an athlete with incredible coaches and teammates.”

Bella Antoniuk

Hometown: Roslyn, N.Y.

High School: Roslyn

Club Team: Long Island Aquatic Club (Dave Ferris & Ginny Nussbaum)

Top Times:

200 Free – 1:49.91

500 Free – 4:54.15

1000 Free – 10:10.81

1650 Free – 16:59.64

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because of the incredible combination between athletics and academics. Brown’s open curriculum allows me to explore multiple academic interests and challenge myself in several fields of study. The coaches and members of the swimming and diving team are extremely supportive and passionate. I am thrilled to join the Brown community and grow as both a student and an athlete.”

Emily Clements

Hometown: Andover, Mass.

High School: Andover

Club Team: Phoenix Swimming (Lori Pazsko & Matt Williams)

Top Times:

100 Back – 56.87

200 Back – 1:59.87

200 IM – 2:04.38

400 IM – 4:23.52

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because of the unbelievably welcoming community that fully embraced me before I even stepped foot on campus. The coaching staff and athletes create an environment that is unparalleled in terms of support and excitement. Not to mention the outstanding academic reputation and unique learning experience with the open curriculum. I can’t wait to be a part of this community!”

Annika Coleman

Hometown: Los Altos, Calif.

High School: Los Altos (Alex Wilson)

Club Team: Stanford Diving Club (Denis Bondarenko)

Top Times:

1 Meter – 325.90

3 Meter – 347.65

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because of its unique combination of a rigorous yet supportive academic and athletic environment as well as a down-to-earth and inviting culture and community.”

Maria Iorini

Hometown: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

High School: Dubai College

Club Team: Hamilton Aquatics (Ash Morris)

Top Times:

100 Free – 57.79 LCM

200 Free – 2:05.49 LCM

400 Free – 4:24.99 LCM

Why Brown?: “As soon as I walked onto campus I knew that Brown was the place for me. Kate and Niko immediately made me feel welcome and at home, and I could sense that I was going to be challenged both athletically and academically. The open curriculum was also a big deciding factor for me as it will allow me to explore various different interests before deciding on a concentration. I can’t wait for the next four years!”

Sam Scott

Hometown: Greenwich, Conn.

High School: Choate Rosemary Hall (Sara Massa)

Club Team: Greenwich YMCA Dolphins (Nick Cavataro)

Top Times:

50 Free – 23.48

100 Free – 51.22

200 Free – 1:53.83

Why Brown?: “I chose Brown because I met some truly amazing people and found myself on a welcoming campus with so many opportunities!”

Rebecca Waterson

Hometown: Sacramento, Calif.

High School: Sacramento Country Day

Club Team: DART Swimming (Billy Doughty & Brian Nabeta)

Top Times:

100 Fly – 54.25

100 Back – 55.05

200 Back – 2:02.16

Why Brown?: “After my official visit I knew this was the place I wanted to call home for the next four years. The team is so warm and welcoming and everyone on campus seemed genuinely happy and excited to learn and grow. I’m looking forward to combining my two polarized interests with the open curriculum!”

Kellie Willhite

Hometown: Naperville, Ill.

High School: Metea Valley (Tom Schweer, Mark Jager)

Club Team: Maverick Swim Club (Mark Townsend)

Top Times:

50 Free – 23.67

100 Free – 51.50

100 Breast – 1:03.47

200 Breast – 2:20.89

Why Brown?: “The open curriculum offers everything I can imagine for my college experience. The unique academic structure combined with the welcoming team environment and positive coaching philosophies make Brown the perfect place for me.”