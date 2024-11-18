Brown Wins Tri-Meet, Penn Freshman Kayla Fu Sets 100 Fly Program Record

Penn vs. Bryant vs. Brown

November 15, 2024

Providence, RI

25 Yards (SCY)

Scores Women Brown, 167 def. Penn, 133 Brown, 250 def. Bryant, 50 Penn, 250 def. Bryant, 50 Men Brown, 174 def. Penn, 126 Brown, 253 def. Bryant, 45 Penn, 248 def. Bryant, 46

Women’s Meet

Brown hosted Bryant and Ivy League foe the University of Pennsylvania on Friday, coming away with a sweep. The Brown women’s team picked up eight event wins and handily defeated Bryant 250-50 while winning a narrower decision over Penn, 167 to 133.

Still, it was Penn freshman Kayla Fu who highlighted the action. The Penn freshmen have come out swinging this season, and Fu kept that trend going by throwing down a 53.19 in the 100 fly for a new program record. She broke the previous record of 53.49, which had stood since 2019. As she owns a lifetime best of 52.86, it wouldn’t be shocking to see her take the record lower as the season progresses.

She won two other individual events for Penn, sweeping the sprint freestyles in 23.18/50.13. She also contributed to Penn’s winning 200 medley relay, splitting 22.62 on the freestyle leg to pull ahead of Brown’s anchor and win the opening event five-hundredths ahead of the hosts in 1:42.04.

It took Brown a couple of events to get going, as Penn won the first two events. The Quakers’ distance group took a hit with the graduation of NCAA scorer Anna Kalandadze, but they seem to have recovered well. NCAA qualifier Anna Moehn won the 1000 freestyle in 10:10.71, leading a podium sweep for Penn. Later, she split 28.35 on the final 50 yards of her 500 freestyle to pull even with Brown freshman Crystal Yuen and tie for first in 4:56.62.

Brown picked up their first win of the day in the 200 freestyle, where Kelly Dolce swam a 1:51.01 for first ahead of a podium sweep with Yuen (1:51.16) and Anna Podgurgiel (1:52.79). Podguriel added an event win herself later in the meet, touching first in the 200 IM (2:04.90).

Jenna Reznicek (100 back, 53.63), Gillian Tu (100 breast, 1:03.75), Zehra Bilgin (200 fly, 1:59.57), and Livia Venditti (200 back, 1:59.45) earned Brown’s other event wins. They went 1-2 in the 100 back and 100 breast and 1-2-3 in the 200 back, flexing their depth over the other teams at the meet.

200 breast: Meredith Holcomb, Penn — 2:18.89 400 freestyle relay: Brown — 3:24.11

Men’s Meet

Brown University also swept the men’s meet, earning decisive wins over Penn (174-126) and Bryant (253-46).

U.S Paris Olympian Matt Fallon won two events for the Quakers. First, he took on the 200 butterfly, an off-event for him, and won in 1:49.06. He was back in familiar territory later in the 200 breaststroke, beating fellow 2024 NCAA ‘A’ finalist Jack Kelly, 1:56.35 to 1:58.92.

Hungarian freshman Marton Nagy was a standout for Brown University, winning three individual events and contributing to a relay win. He opened his meet swimming backstroke on the medley relay, posting a lifetime best 23.05 split. Kelly (24.15), Christopher Zhang (21.63), and Jonathan Gim (19.86) followed to give Brown the win in 1:28.69.

Then, Nagy turned to his individual events. He won the 100 backstroke (48.98), 200 backstroke(1:48.37), and 200 IM (1:47.17). His 100 backstroke and 200 IM swims were both personal bests, as he improved from Brown’s season-opening meets earlier this month.

The other three swimmers on Brown’s 200 medley ‘A’ relay added their own event wins to Nagy’s. Fellow freshman Zhang had a quick turnaround to win the 200 freestyle with a season-best 1:38.57. Kelly followed suit in the 100 breaststroke, clocking 53.69 to win in a new season-best. Finally, Gim led a 1-2 finish for Brown in the 50 freestyle in 20.12. While Brown earned a 1-2 finish, Penn finished 3-6 in the 50 free.

Brown did one better in the 100 freestyle than they did in the 50 freestyle, sweeping the podium. Senior Marcus Lee touched first in that event with a 44.36, leading Gim (44.64) and Donavan Jeng (45.51).

James Curreri held it down for the Quaker men’s distance group, sweeping the 500/1000 freestyle (4:34.24/9:20.81).

Their other event win came in the 100 fly, where it was a battle between freshmen as Zhang faced off against Penn’s Jeffrey Hou. Hou out-touched Zhang by a tenth, posting 48.88 to win. Earlier in the meet, Hou swam lifetime bests in the 50/100 backstroke. He led-off the medley relay in 22.98, then swam 49.31 in the 100 back.

