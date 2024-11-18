Indian Olympian-Turned-Coach Virdhawal Khade Suspended for Sexually Harassing His Swimmer

33-year-old Indian Olympic swimmer Virdhawal Khade has been suspended for 1 year by his club for sexual harassment, charges that the Swimming Federation of India will now investigate.

Khade has been accused, and according to local media confessed to, sending lewd text messages and pictures to an 18-year-old girl who he was coaching. The girl’s parents reported the messages, and Khade says he was under the influence of alcohol and ‘accidentally’ sent the images.

The girl and her family have not filed a police report as of the most recent information available.

After the reporting, several other swimmers have come forward alleging misconduct by Khade. Khade left his government job earlier this year to move into coaching full-time.

Khade is a 9-time champion of the South Asian Games and in 2010 won a bronze medal in the 50 fly at the 2010 Asian Games, making him the first Indian to medal at that meet in 24 years. For that, he was given the Arjuna Award, which is considered the second-highest sporting honor of India.

He represented India at several Commonwealth Games and the 2008 Olympic Games, where at 16 he became the youngest Indian swimmer to every qualify for the Olympics.

Khade still holds five individual Indian Records, including the 50 free (22.43) and 100 free (49.47) in long course

Khade is married to Rujuta Khade, who is also an Indian Record holder.