Joe Hayburn Sweeps Backstrokes as Part of US Squad for FISU America Games in Colombia

2024 FISU America Games Cali 2024 – Swimming

November 5-7, 2024

Cali, Colombia

Long Course (50m)

Full Meet Results

The 2024 FISU America Games concluded last week in Cali, Colombia, which included three days of swimming competition. Organized by the same FISU that hosts the World University Games, the meet is designed for university students from the western hemisphere – though the Americas version doesn’t attract the same attention or participation in most countries.

Seven countries won medals, with the competition being led by Brazil, who won the most gold medals (22) and total medal (46). The United States was 2nd with 10 gold and 34 total medals.

Joe Hayburn, a U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier who is currently a sophomore at Loyola Maryland, won the 50 back in 25.55, the 100 back in 55.12 and the 200 back in 2:02.68. That time in the 100 just-misses his personal best of 54.96 from U.S. Trials in June where he finished tied-for-20th. His 100 back was the highest-scoring events by AQUA Points at the meet.

Hayburn swam as part of a Patriot League contingent that attended the meet under the leadership of Loyola MD head coach Brian Loeffler.

His teammate Lily Mead won the 50 back (29.47), 100 back (1:05.11), and 200 back (2:22.29), and American University’s Mimi Watts won the 100 fly in 1:01.14, over four seconds clear of the field.

Among the leaders for Brazil was Guilherme de Oliviera, who swept the distance events winning the 400 (4:00.41), 800 (8:24.15), and 1500 (16:00.55) freestyles.