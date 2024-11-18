Entering its ninth season, the Artistic Swimming World Cup provides a platform for the world’s top athletes to excel in global competition. This year, it will also serve as important preparation for the World Aquatics Championships—Singapore 2025.

It will feature four stops, starting at the end of February in Paris (FRA) and culminating in the prestigious Super Final in Xi’an (CHN) in mid-June.

It is set to be a packed year of competition, with the Artistic Swimming Youth World Championships also being held in 2025, in Athens (GRE).

The World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 events will run as follows:

The 2025 calendar will fittingly begin in Paris, following on from the huge success of the Olympic Games earlier this year, when China won its first-ever artistic swimming Olympic gold medals, and there were medallists from three different continents. This clearly demonstrated the growth of global strength in the sport.

The Paris leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup will take place at the Piscine Georges Vallerey, a historic and iconic venue built for the Olympic Games in 1924. It underwent a spectacular renovation for the Olympic Games in Paris 100 years on from that, transforming it into a world-class facility which was used by athletes for training purposes during Paris 2024 while preserving its heritage.

The World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup is then set for a return to Egypt, where two years ago the stop formed part of the successful Egypt Aquatics Festival, alongside international competitions in open water swimming and beach water polo. This year’s World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup event will be held in the stunning resort of Hurghada from 11-13 April, which will provide a memorable experience for all participants.

Markham, Canada, has established itself as a trusted host of spectacular events since its debut in 2023. At the start of May 2025, athletes will return for the third consecutive year.

For the top 12 in each event category after the first three stops, the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 season will conclude with the Super Final in Xi’an, where the home crowd could welcome China’s recently crowned Olympic champions. China is a regular host of artistic swimming events, including the first stop of last year’s World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Beijing. Xi’an is also a renowned host of aquatics competitions including the World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final 2024, and 2025 will mark the city’s debut as a World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup host.

The World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup will provide a strong foundation for athletes ahead of the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025, which is scheduled for 11 July-3 August 2025.

For the world’s talented young athletes aged 13 to 15, they will compete at the World Aquatics Youth Artistic Swimming Championships in Athens from 26-30 August.

Editor’s Note: The World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup was formerly known as the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series, which ran from 2017-2022. Before this, World Aquatics held a single annual global artistic swimming event. This event was known as the Synchro World Trophy from 2006-2016 and the Synchronised Swimming World Cup from 1979-2014.