Brooke Forde Will Drop Day 3 Double, Swim 200 Breast at NCAAs

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After swimming a tough day 3 double at the Pac-12 Championships last week, Stanford senior Brooke Forde, a leading candidate for NCAA Swimmer of the Year, will have a more relaxed schedule at the NCAA Championships. Or, at least relaxed in terms of ‘event density,’ if not ‘event difficulty.’

She’s entered in the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 breaststroke for the NCAA Championships. That’s as compared to a 500 free, 400 IM, 200 free lineup for Pac-12s.

At those Pac-12 Championships, Forde won the 500 free in 4:37.07, won the 400 IM in 4:02.57, and was 3rd in the 200 free in 1:44.39.

Forde has had an evolving schedule throughout her collegiate career. The 400 IM in the middle has been the constant – she’s entered that event in all 8 of her collegiate conference or national championship meets.

Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Freshman Pac-12s 200 IM 400 IM 200 Breast Freshman NCAAs 500 Free 400 IM 200 Breast Sophomore Pac-12s 200 IM 400 IM 200 Fly Sophomore NCAAs 500 Free 400 IM 200 Fly Junior Pac-12s 500 Free 400 IM 200 Breast Junior NCAAs 500 Free 400 IM 200 Breast Senior Pac-12s 500 Free 400 IM/200 Free Senior NCAAs 500 Free 400 IM 200 Breast

After winning the NCAA title in the 500 free as a sophomore, that has stabilized as her day 2 individual event, over the 200 IM. She has oscillated back-and-forth between the 200 fly and 200 breaststroke, but seems to have settled in to the breaststroke as her final event (though both will serve her well in a quest for an Olympic spot in the 400 IM – her best bet there.)

That’s with the exception of Pac-12s, where that day 3 double was more of a way to get Forde an extra day without racing before the Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio this coming weekend.