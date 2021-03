How To Watch The 2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (March Edition)

PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 3-6, 2021

North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX

LCM

The 2021 Pro Swim Series is returning to San Antonio. After the series opened in January with simultaneous first stops in San Antonio and Richmond, the series returns to Texas for its second stop this week.

USA Swimming has released broadcast information, which you can see in full here. We’ve broken down the schedule day-by-day below:

Wednesday, March 3

Distance Timed Finals (5 PM CT): Live Stream via USASwimming.org

Thursday, March 4

Prelims (Women 10 AM CT / Men 12:45 PM CT): Live Stream via USASwimming.org

Finals (7 PM CT): The Olympic Channel

Friday, March 5

Prelims (Women 10 AM CT / Men 12:50 PM CT): Live Stream via USASwimming.org

Finals (7 PM CT): The Olympic Channel

Saturday, March 6

Prelims (Women 10 AM CT / Men 1:00 PM CT): Live Stream via USASwimming.org

Finals (7 PM CT): The Olympic Channel

NBC Sports Network will also be showing tape-delayed broadcasts of each day’s action: