British Swimming Looking Towards New Era, Relaunching Under The Name of ‘Aquatics GB’

With Olympic Trials on the horizon for next week, British Swimming has announced an official name change.

British Swimming will now officially be known as ‘Aquatics GB,’ with the purpose of “beginning a new era of ambition and unity across British aquatic sport, both in and out of the water.” According to the press release, the rejuvenated brand comes with a new strategy, which has a streamlined goal of “propelling British aquatic sport forward competitively, commercially and societally.”

The decision to change directions and become Aquatics GB involved the input of many different parties, which included both athletes, staff, and stakeholders affiliated with Scottish Swimming, Swim Wales, and Swim England.

The CEO of Aquatics GB, Drew Barrand, spoke on the change in a recent press release: “This is such an exciting moment in the history of our organization, as we become Aquatics GB and take on a name and identity that truly reflects the variety of this National Governing Body. The new name and brand has been created to provide a unifying platform, bringing together all of our aquatic sports and everyone involved in them unlike ever before.”

Barrand also emphasized that “bringing together the greatness that each and every person in our organization strives for is crucial, and we are aiming to see that collaboration not only drive us forward in the water, but also to break through to new audiences and continue to make a difference in inspiring people into the life-giving values that aquatic sports offer.”

Aquatics GB plans to showcase this new branding at next week’s Trials, which we take place at the London Aquatics Centre. While the meet will serve as Olympic Trials, the meet will now be referred to as the “Aquatic GB Swimming Championships.” This is an immediate change due to the rebranding announcement on March 27th, as the international selection meet for Team GB has historically been referred to as the “British Swimming Championships.”

As previously reported, there will be live video on both YouTube AND BBC this year, largely due to a new landmark broadcasting deal.

New Official Logo: