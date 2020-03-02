Braden Holloway: “We Were Able to Capitalize Where We Weren’t Strong” (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Before you ask, “which areas was NC State ever ‘not strong’ in this season,” let’s take a look back at SwimSwam’s College Swimming Preview of NC State and compare it to the actual outcome of the 2020 Men’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships–and don’t forget the diving.

Ever a powerhouse in the sprints, NC State began the season with a formidable group of 50/100/200 specialists, and it was indeed through these events that they accrued most of their points. Coleman Stewart, Nyls Korstanje, Noah Hensley, and Luke Sobolewski all made between 1 and 3 ‘A’ final appearances in sprint events, with Stewart being the only one of the bunch to swim in the ‘A’ final of a 200 (because the others were not entered in any of the 200s).

The distance crew looked promising, though the classically middle-distance events such as the 200s of stroke and the 400 IM were major question marks for the Wolfpack after graduating Andreas Vazaios in 2019. While these races did indeed challenge NC State, they had a presence in the ‘A’ final of every 200, with the exception of the 200 breaststroke, where their highest finish came from sophomore Rafal Kusto who finished 18th. NC State did not have a swimmer in the ‘A’ final of the 100 breaststroke, either, though Kusto put points on the board with a 12th-place finish there.

Men’s swimming MVP Coleman Stewart won the 200 backstroke by a huge margin, and Erge Gezmis finished top-8 in three different 200s: butterfly, freestyle, and IM. Eric Knowles, meanwhile, got NC State on the board in the 400 IM via a 6th-place finish. Knowles was also a top-5 finisher in the 500 and 1650 freestyles.

Diving gave the Wolfpack a boost of 123 points the week before men’s swimming began in Greensboro. 3-meter champion James Brady, a junior, was honored as the ACC Championship Most Valuable Diver.

The following recap and scores were reported by Robert Gibbs.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

NC State – 1250 Virginia – 1089 Louisville – 1066.5 Virginia Tech – 898 Florida State – 812.5 Notre Dame – 803.5 North Carolina – 630.5 Pitt – 520 Georgia Tech – 506 Duke – 421 Miami – 197 Boston College – 134

2020 ACC VICTORIES:

From the beginning of the season, it looked like senior Coleman Stewart and sophomore Nyls Korstanje would be the Wolfpack’s two dynamos, and sure enough, the duo accounted for all four of NC State’s individual victories this week. Stewart was named Swimmer of the Meet in recognition of his individual victories and relay contributions. But it was definitely a team effort, as almost every single NC State swimmer scored.

INDIVIDUAL POINTS

Five different NC State swimmers scored 70 or more points, and the one swimmer who missed out on points, freshman Kimani Gregory, finished 25th or 26th in all three of his events, putting him in a good position to contribute next year.

Next month, the Wolfpack heads to Indianapolis, IN, for the NCAA Division I Championships. NC State has finished 4th there each of the last four years.