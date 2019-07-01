Bobby Bittner’s Interim SafeSport Ban Changed To Permanent

Bobby Bittner of Beaufort, North Carolina, previously under an interim ban by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, has been permanently banned as of June 28, 2019.

Bittner was an athlete member of USA Swimming as recently as 2017, but was more recently a coach member. Old college swimming rosters show him as a member of the UNC-Wilmington swimming roster during the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons, and the South Carolina roster for the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons.

We’ve asked both USA Swimming and the U.S. Center for SafeSport for further information on Bittner’s continued connection to the sport. A news article from last year named Bittner as a coach with the Beaufort Bluefins and a document from the North Carolina Swimming LSC also listed Bittner as a part-time coach. (The document is from January of 2018, before Bittner had been added to the ban database).

Bittner was previously listed as “interim measure – suspended” in the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s database, and was therefore included on USA Swimming’s temporary ban list. His new entry in the SafeSport database is “permanently ineligible,” as determined by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. His ban is listed with three violations:

Sexual misconduct involving a minor (subject to appeal / not yet final)

Social media and electronic communications

Intimate relationship – involving a minor (subject to appeal / not yet final)

The “subject to appeal / not yet final” tag typically means the window for an appeal is still open or arbitration of an appeal on the ban is ongoing. The ban, though, remains official and in effect as long as Bittner’s name appears in the SafeSport database.