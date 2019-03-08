Blake Pieroni on Training: “It’s actually been pretty rough” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho

American Record: 47.17 – Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open Record: 47.58 – Jason Lezak

Jr World Record: 47.58 – Kyle Chalmers

PSS Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian

Trial Cut: 50.49

Catching the field off of the finish was Blake Pieroni, moving up to #4 in the world this year. Closely behind for second with the 6th fastest time in the world was Breno Correia. Tying for 3rd and cracking the top 10 in the world was Marcelo Chierigini and Marius Kusch.

Suiting up for the 2nd-fastest time in the world from the B-finals was Caeleb Dressel, whose time of 48.71 also marked an in-season lifetime personal best.