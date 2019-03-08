Sooner Swim Club Sets 2 Records on Day 1 of Columbia Sectionals

2019 Columbia, Missouri, Sectionals

March 7th-10th, 2019

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

25y (Short Course Yards)

Results on Meet Mobile, “2019 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”, or search “Columbia”

The opening day of the 2019 Columbia Sectionals in Columbia, Missouri featured both the distance swimmers and the sprinters. In both the boys’ and girls’ pools, the 200 medley relay, individual 1000 free, and 200 free relay were raced.

In the boys’ pool, the outsiders from the Sooner Swim Club in Oklahoma won both relays, setting new Meet Records in each.

First, they swam a 1:22.52 in the 200 free relay, which broke the old record of 1:23.41. That relay included Daniel Wilson (20.85), Jonathan Tang (20.50), Caleb McGuire-Gregory (21.42), and Aiden Hayes (19.75). The time is also the fastest 18 & under relay in Oklahoma history, according to the SWIMS database, by almost a second. It’s the 13th-ranked junior relay in the country this season.

Then in the 200 medley relay to end the session, they won a nailbiter over the Sarpy County Swim Club in 1:31.31, sneaking .09 seconds under the Meet Record. Hayes led off the relay in 21.46 and was followed by Caleb Sullivan (27.24), Daniel Wilson (22.05), and Jonathan Tang (20.57).

Hayes, the star of both of those relays, is only a sophomore in high school.

Wedged in between all of the fury of the sprint relays was the 1000 free, where Iowa commit Evan Holt of Club North Swimmiing in Kanssas City won in 9:18.02. That just missed his best time by less than a second. 23-year old Ryan Baker took 2nd in 9:20.48 which is his best time since 2015.

Boys’ Top 5 Team Standings after Day 1:

(TIE) Parkway Swim Club/Club North Swimming – 142 – Kansas City Blazers – 129 Sooner Swim Club – 128 Empire KC Swim Club – 127

In the girls’ pool, meanwhile, it was the Flyers Aquatics Swim Team (FAST) in St. Louis that opened the meet with a win in the 200 free relay. No splits were available, but t hey won in a 1:31.96, just out-touching the Arkansas Dolphins, who finished 2nd in 1:34.57.

Then in the 200 medley relay, Springfield Aquatics from Akransas won in 1:42.50, which broke the Meet Record in the event. That relay was Casaundra Moses, Aubree Brouwer, Kate McCarville, and Maggie Moore, with McCarville’s 24.55 fly split being a standout in a sea of 25s.

But McCarville isn’t just a sprinter: in her first race of the day, she won the 1000 free in 9:58.72. That cut 4 seconds off her best time and put her sub-10 minutes for the first time at just 15 years old. Only 13 swimmers aged 15 or younger have been under 10 minutes in the event so far this season.

Grace Beahan from the host Columbia Swim Club was 2nd in 10:09.50 and Joanna Dohrman from CSP was 3rd in 10:12.60.

Girls’ Top 5 Team Standings after Day 1: