Binghamton, VMI Earn America East Weekly Honors

BOSTON – Binghamton, Stony Brook and VMI all competed in swimming and diving events last week. The Bearcats competed against Marist with the women taking home a victory while VMI held its tri meet against Old Dominion and Howard. All seven #AESD programs will be in action this week with competitions on both Saturday and Sunday.

Women’s #AESD Results – Thursday, Jan. 10

Binghamton 151, Marist 149

Men’s #AESD Results – Thursday, Jan. 10

Binghamton 101, Marist 199

Women’s #AESD Results – Saturday, Jan. 12

Adelphi 79.5, Stony Brook 200.5

Iona 174, Stony Brook 113

Old Dominion 39, VMI 240

Howard 136, VMI 104

Men’s #AESD Results – Saturday, Jan. 12

Howard 113, VMI 171

Old Dominion 160, VMI 128

Women’s #AESD Schedule – Saturday, Jan. 19

Binghamton vs New Hampshire, 1pm

Bowdoin College vs Maine, 12pm

UMBC vs East Carolina, 1pm

VMI vs Randolph College, 1pm

VMI vs Washington & Lee University, 1pm

Rhode Island vs Vermont, 12pm

Women’s #AESD Schedule – Sunday, Jan. 20

Stony Brook vs New Hampshire, 12pm

Men’s #AESD Schedule – Saturday, Jan. 19

Bowdoin College vs Maine, 12pm

UMBC vs East Carolina, 1pm

VMI vs Washington & Lee University, 1pm

VMI vs Randolph College, 1pm

Here are the weekly awards:

Female Swimmer of the Week

Olivia Santos, Binghamton – Jr., Sprint/Free, Forest Hills, N.Y.

Won the 50 free (25.37) and the 100 fly (54.74) while also anchoring the winning teams in both the 200 medley relay (

Helped Binghamton start 5-0 for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

This is Santos’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Male Swimmer of the Week

Stephen Hopta, VMI – Fr., Free/Back, McMurray, PA

Took third place in the 200 free (1L43.95) at ODU while breaking a program record.

Also won the 200 back (1:54.50) and took second in the 500 free (4:47.46).

Helped guide the 400 free relay to a first place finish (3:12.51).

This is Hopta’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Female Diver of the Week

Calle Biles, VMI – Jr., Fly/Free/Diver, Vienna, VA

Placed fifth in the 1 meter event with a score of 142.35.

Also competed in the 50 free and 500 free events.

This is Biles’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Male Diver of the Week

John Reed, VMI – Sr., Diver, Clifton Forge, VA