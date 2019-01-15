Binghamton, VMI Earn America East Weekly Honors

Courtesy: America East Conference
BOSTON – Binghamton, Stony Brook and VMI all competed in swimming and diving events last week. The Bearcats competed against Marist with the women taking home a victory while VMI held its tri meet against Old Dominion and Howard. All seven #AESD programs will be in action this week with competitions on both Saturday and Sunday.
Women’s #AESD Results – Thursday, Jan. 10
Binghamton 151, Marist 149
Men’s #AESD Results – Thursday, Jan. 10
Binghamton 101, Marist 199
Women’s #AESD Results – Saturday, Jan. 12
Adelphi 79.5, Stony Brook 200.5
Iona 174, Stony Brook 113
Old Dominion 39, VMI 240
Howard 136, VMI 104
Men’s #AESD Results – Saturday, Jan. 12
Howard 113, VMI 171
Old Dominion 160, VMI 128
Women’s #AESD Schedule – Saturday, Jan. 19
Binghamton vs New Hampshire, 1pm
Bowdoin College vs Maine, 12pm
UMBC vs East Carolina, 1pm
VMI vs Randolph College, 1pm
VMI vs Washington & Lee University, 1pm
Rhode Island vs Vermont, 12pm
Women’s #AESD Schedule – Sunday, Jan. 20
Stony Brook vs New Hampshire, 12pm
Men’s #AESD Schedule – Saturday, Jan. 19
Bowdoin College vs Maine, 12pm
UMBC vs East Carolina, 1pm
VMI vs Washington & Lee University, 1pm
VMI vs Randolph College, 1pm
Here are the weekly awards:
Female Swimmer of the Week
Olivia Santos, Binghamton – Jr., Sprint/Free, Forest Hills, N.Y.
- Won the 50 free (25.37) and the 100 fly (54.74) while also anchoring the winning teams in both the 200 medley relay (
- Helped Binghamton start 5-0 for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
- This is Santos’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.
Male Swimmer of the Week
Stephen Hopta, VMI – Fr., Free/Back, McMurray, PA
- Took third place in the 200 free (1L43.95) at ODU while breaking a program record.
- Also won the 200 back (1:54.50) and took second in the 500 free (4:47.46).
- Helped guide the 400 free relay to a first place finish (3:12.51).
- This is Hopta’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.
Female Diver of the Week
Calle Biles, VMI – Jr., Fly/Free/Diver, Vienna, VA
- Placed fifth in the 1 meter event with a score of 142.35.
- Also competed in the 50 free and 500 free events.
- This is Biles’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.
Male Diver of the Week
John Reed, VMI – Sr., Diver, Clifton Forge, VA
- Won both the 1 meter and 3 meter events with a score of 190.2 and 177.8, respectively.
- This is Reed’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.
Leave a Reply