SMU’s Trahan Tabbed as AAC Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Junior Erin Trahan was named the American Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday. Trahan was honored for her efforts dating back to Dec. 13 competition.

Trahan posted a season-best 52.93 in the 100-yard butterfly to help lead the Mustangs to a first place finish at the Elite Pro-Am in Lewisville in December. She also won the 50 fly at the event and was in the top three in the 100 free, 50 back, 200 IM and 50 breast. Her 100 free (50.54) and 200 IM (2:02.28) were also her fastest this season.

In the dual meet win over Loyola New Orleans on Jan. 4, Trahan won the 200 fly, was second in the 200 breast and helped the 200 medley relay team to a victory. Against No. 8 Texas A&M, she racked up three individual runner-up finishes to lead SMU. Most recently, she won the 100 fly and finished second and third in the 50 and 100 free, respectively, against Rice and Arkansas.

Trahan holds the top time in the conference in the 100 fly and is second to teammate Olivia Grossklaus in the 200 fly, posting NCAA B standards in each event. She is also in the top 8 of the 50 and 100 free. Her career-best 200 fly (1:58.70) posted on Nov. 17 moved her up to ninth on SMU’s all-time top performer list. She is fifth all-time in the 100 fly.

The Mustangs are back in action Fri., Feb. 8, for Senior Day against AAC opponent Tulane.