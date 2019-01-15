Bastian Named Junior Athlete of the Year by Nassau Guardian

Courtesy: Florida State Athletics

NASSAU, Bahamas – Florida State freshman swimmer Izaak Bastian was tabbed as the 2018 Male Junior Athlete of the Year by the Nassau Guardian on Monday.

The Nassau, Bahamas, native earned the honor after turning in an impressive 2018 season where he competed on the international junior and senior levels.

Prior to his arrival in Tallahassee, Bastian was dominant at the UANA Cup and CARIFTA Championships at the end of March, where he took home five golds en route to setting a national record in the 200m breast at 2:17.78.

Bastian followed that performance by competing for his country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in April. He advanced to the semifinal of the 50m breast where he placed 15th with a time of 29.28.

He added a personal best in the 100m breast of 1:02.91 at the Central American and Caribbean Games (July 19-Aug. 3) in Barranquilla, Colombia, placing seventh before moving on the Youth Olympics (Oct. 7-12) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he took 16th in the 50m breast (29.35) after turning in a career best in prelims (29.01).

Bastian currently holds the top time for the Seminoles in the 100 breast (54.16) and is tied for the top spot in the 200 breast (1:57.29). His 200 breast time ranks him fifth in school history. He also helped the Noles achieve an NCAA provisional standard in the 200 medley relay at the Georgia Tech Invite in November.

“Izaak has been doing very well for us,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “He works hard every day and finds ways to improve. He’s a pleasure to work with.”

The Seminoles will host their final meet of the season on Jan. 26 by welcoming FAU at the Morcom Aquatics Center at 10 a.m.