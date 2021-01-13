Bill Wadley Resigns As ASCA CEO

Bill Wadley is no longer the CEO for the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), a source close to the organization tell SwimSwam.

The organization emailed members today, confirming that Wadley will be resigning, effective at the end of this month. We’ve reached out to ASCA for further comment and will update if any more information is provided.

Wadley was the head coach for men’s swimming & diving for 28 years at Ohio State University. He retired from that post in 2017. Last fall, ASCA announced Wadley as its new executive director.

ASCA was led by John Leonard for 35 years, but has now had two executives last less than a year. Steve Roush took over for Leonard, but resigned after just nine months. Wadley took over the role in October, but is now out after less than three months.

Wadley was in the news recently as the owner of a Columbus, Ohio home where police shot and killed an unarmed Black man named Andre Hill. The killing has led to heavy criticism of the police officers on the scene, who failed to activate their body-worn cameras and left a significant delay before they started to provide first aid to Hill after shooting him. Adam Coy, the white police officer who shot Hill multiple times, has been terminated.

Wadley and his wife have owned the home where the shooting happened since 1989. Transcripts from the Columbus Police Department show that at least nine calls to 911 have come from that address in the past year and a half. In several of the calls, a woman reports physical abuse, referencing a live-in boyfriend whom she calls “Bill.”

We’ve reached out to Wadley for comment and for more information on the property, but have not yet received a response.