Beyond The Lane Lines: Catch Up On Stories Outside The Pool

With the multiple avenues of social media available in today’s world, it’s relatively easy to keep up with the out-of-water happenings of our favorite swimmers around the globe. Enter our new series, ‘Beyond the Lane Lines’, which collects personal stories, little known facts and general items of interest from athletes in their non-aquatic habitat, helping us get to know them for more than just an event ranking or time on a board.

#1 – Boomer’s Birthday

First up? Boomer Phelps and family recently celebrated his 1st birthday. The little man, son of the GOAT Michael Phelps and wife Nicole, was treated to a shark-themed birthday party, complete with a jaws-like cake. From the pictures across the Phelps’ family’s Insta and Twitter, looks like Boomer had a super fun time.

First bday party for @boomerrphelps !!! What an amazing birthday [email protected] A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on May 6, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

#2 – Michael Andrew hardcore travels

From our coverage of the 2017 Atlanta Classic, you know that 18-year-old Michael Andrew raced on days 1 and 3, but was absent on day 2. Sleeping in you might say? Heck no! The teen and family traveled through Friday night from Atlanta to Lynchburg, Virginia in order to arrive for the graduation ceremony at Liberty University. The 6+ hour journey enabled Michael and sister Michaela to participate in the ceremony, not as college graduates, but as high school graduates. The pair completed Liberty’s online courses and were able to throw their hats in the air on Saturday before returning to Atlanta for Michael to win the 200m IM on Sunday.

#3 – Chalmers & Wilson Call it Quits

18-year-old Kyle Chalmers, the Aussie who wowed the world with his gold medal-winning 100m freestyle swim in Rio, has been dating fellow Olympian Madi Wilson going on 2 years. Chalmers trains in South Australia at Marion Swimming Club under Peter Bishop, while Wilson recently made the move to Bond University in Queensland, now training alongside Cameron McEvoy and junior star Brayden McCarthy. The continued distance between the two young athletes was recently cited as the reason the pair decided to call it quits, according to Adelaide Now. The young stars are now back on the market if you happen to be down under.

#4 – British Swimmers in Thailand

In a series of overseas camps geared toward World Championships preparations, the British swimming squad is currently in Thailand to soak up the sun while fine-tuning their aquatic skills. (Note, I hope these Brits wear sunscreen!) Get a glimpse into how the Brits look in a more relaxed environment, conversing on-deck, working out on land, and relishing their training environment via photos published by British Swimming on Facebook. BBC is also on-site this week, specifically talking with Adam Peaty, Ross Murdoch and Duncan Scott.



#5 – Did you know Connor Jaeger was a walk-on at Michigan?

When reading about an upcoming clinic of which 2016 Olympic silver medalist Connor Jaeger would be a part, I was reminded that this kid was originally a walk-on athlete at his alma mater, the University of Michigan. Jaeger would go on and claim American Records in the 1500 and 1650 freestyles, while also finishing on the podium behind Chinese ace Sun Yang in Rio in the 1500. The fact that he was a non-scholarship athlete is motivation for the rest of us to work with what we have and make our own path.