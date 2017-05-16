Coleman’s Carpool: Kara Lynn Joyce talks LEAD Sports Summit (Video)

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

3-time olympic swimmer. 4-time olympic medalist. 18-time NCAA champion. Co-star of the biggest swimming documentary to date, Touch the Wall. Kara Lynn Joyce is no stranger in the sport of swimming, and to our great fortune she aims to keep it that way. Except now, instead of winning medals and making international teams, she will be doing her inspiring a little differently.

The LEAD (Leadership, Empowerment, & Athletic Development) Sports Summit is Kara’s baby; the event she has started from the ground up. It’s the culmination of what she wants to give back to the sport that gave her so much. It’s a chance for females ages 13-18 to develop communication and leadership skills with a group of immensely accomplished females who each lead in their own way. Getting to talk with her about it was a privilege, and seeing Kara provide the sport with such a wonderful and resourceful opportunity reminds me how much of an impact giving back to our sport can have.