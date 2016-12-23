Betsy Lavin Swims One Million Yards Despite Having Multiple Sclerosis

Williamsburg Aquatic Club lifer Betsy Lavin reached a major milestone in her life just a few days ago. Lavin, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2009, set a goal to swim 1 million yards in a year. Throughout her lifetime, she’s been a swimmer, swim parent, and official for WAC.

Lavin first decided to rise to the challenge when her 12-year-old son Liam became worried that he would lose his mother, as MS made her lethargic and sometimes unable to walk. When Lavin arrived at the pool on Tuesday, Liam was by her side, as well as her husband Ryan and daughters Gracie and Elizabeth.

She was surprised, however, to find a big crowd af WAC parents, swimmers, and supporters there to cheer her on to the finish line. When she touched the wall, completing her 1 million yards, supporters gathered around to interview her and congratulate her on the accomplishment.

Despite finishing 1 million yards, she’s not done with her swimming goals just yet. Lavin is currently halfway through a 250-mile virtual open water swim, which will take another 3 months to finish.