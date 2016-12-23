Mike Stephens Named Interim Head Coach of Boston College Swimming

A day after the Boston College swimming & diving teams were informed of the resignation of their head coach, Tom Groden, the school has named associate head coach Mike Stephens as the team’s interim head coach. He becomes just the second head coach in school history – Groden started the program in 1972, the year after he graduated from the school.

Stephens is also a graduate of Boston College, where he was a 4-year letter ?winner and team captain during his senior season from 2011-2012. He began serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the team in July 2013 and was promoted to associate head coach in January of 2016. He has since completed his MBA.

Stephens is believed to be the youngest NCAA Division I head coach in the country, albeit just on an interim basis for now.

Boston College’s next meet comes on January 14th on the road against Marist. They are working toward the ACC Championships in February, where last season both the men’s and women’s teams were the lowest-placed programs with swimmers in their respective championships.

A spokesperson for the BC Athletics Department says that they are currently seeking an assistant coach to support Stephens for the rest of the season. They are hoping to have an assistant on board prior to the start of winter training, which begins the first week of January.