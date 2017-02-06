The Benefits Of Using The Watermen Short

Master swimmers, long distance open ocean swimmers, triathletes, bodysurfers, and lifeguards needed a functional water short that minimizes rashes and drag resistance, but at no cost to functionality. So we created the Watermen short.

It is a comfortable water short similar to the basic jammers, but loaded with the added benefits of compression gear backed by the worlds top sports medicine kinesiologists and the worlds top atheletes. Forget that saggy old speedo.

The Watermen short is your go-to for all things both in and out of the water, and it comes in a variety of patterns and colors to match your competitive drive. Whether you’re just doing your usual daily workout, training for a big race, or in the heat of the race the Watermen short is sure to give you the upper hand.

The Watermen short has been tested and proven by our team of swimmers, kayakers, ocean lifeguards, pool and lake lifeguards, free divers, paddlers, surfers, and rowers and was by far the most comfortable and streamlined compression wear for all. Before we created the Watermen short the benefits of compression gear was only seen on land, but now the wonders of compression can now be used in the aquatic realm. Go ahead and throw away that old speedo because the future is here and it is a game changer.

About Original Waterman

Like so many great things in the 70’s, we started in the back of a VW bus. Surfer and lifeguard, Ken Miller and future wife Jen, began making and selling water trunks. The first customers were Carlsbad locals and eventually the State of California lifeguards signed up for 36 red shorts.

Since those early days we have evolved and grown and eventually outfitted over 1700 organizations from local and state agency lifeguards and fire fighters to military special forces. Original Watermen, as a company, was created with a singular vision: provide the best quality, fit, and performance in every garment. Few industries have the opportunity to test their mettle each time a great set rolls in. We’re fortunate; we do.

At Original Watermen we measure our success by the performance of our products and the satisfaction of our customers. If you’re new to us, welcome aboard…it’s time to earn your salt.

